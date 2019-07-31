Live Updates

  • 9:03 PM IST

    MUM vs UP Live Score and Updates: ALL-OUT! UP Yoddha inflict first all-out of the match on U Mumba. Mumba lose their skipper – Fazel Atrachali as he easily gets tackled down. This is huge for UP Yoddha, Rishank’s addition has swelled them up a bit. U Mumba 12-14 UP Yoddha at Half-time!

  • 9:00 PM IST

    MUM vs UP Live Updates: Great effort from Rohit Baliyan as he completes a successful do-or-die raid. U Mumba gets a brace. Mumba 11-9 Yoddha

  • 8:55 PM IST

    A successful raid from Rishank Devadiga, he eliminates Young Chang Ko of Mumba. That brings up 550 raid points for Rishabh Devadiga! Yoddha 7-8 Mumba

  • 8:53 PM IST

    Super Tackle! Sandeep Narwal, take a bow, he single-handedly wins U Mumba a brace with a super tackle on Shrikant Jadhav. And with that, Sandeep has aggregated 25 super tackles in the ProKabaddi League. MUM 7-5 UP

  • 8:51 PM IST

    Clash of the two ‘Kabaddi Titans’!

  • 8:48 PM IST

    Another excellent defensive move from U Mumba, Atrachali’s dash and Sandeep Narwal ankle hold and U Mumba have drawn parity here. Mumba 3-3 Yoddha

  • 8:44 PM IST

    MUM vs UP Live Updates: U.P. Yoddha have won the toss and invited the hosts, U Mumba to raid first. And the hosts strike first blood! Surinder Singh gets the first point of the night, Monu Goyat dashed out of the court. MUM 1-0 UP

  • 8:40 PM IST

    MUM vs UP Live Score and Updates: In the second match of the day, U Mumba will be looking to trounce on the faltering UP Yoddha to get their third win in the tournament.

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES PKL 2019 MUMBAI vs UP

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2019, U Mumba vs U.P. Yoddha Live Score and Updates Match 19 from Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium: U Mumba will be looking to brush aside the disappointing result from their previous outing against Bengaluru Bulls with a win over U.P. Yoddha at the DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. With two wins and two losses so far in Season 7, U Mumba will aim to build up some sort of a winning momentum and string together a chain of victories, starting with one on Wednesday. U.P. Yoddha, on the other hand, fell short in both their previous matches and will be eyeing their first win of the season.

Raiders Abhishek Singh and Rohit Baliyan will be eager to successfully lead the team’s raiding unit on Wednesday. However, it’s Arjun Deshwal who has looked like U Mumba’s most threatening raider lately.

PKL 2019 U Mumba vs U.P. Yoddha Live Score and Updates:

Venue: Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium.

Toss: 8: 30 PM.

Predicted 7s —

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh (R), Athul MS (R), Rohit Baliyan (R), Fazel Atrachali (D), Surender Singh (D), Sandeep Narwal (D), Mohit Baliyan (all-rounder)

U.P. Yoddha: Monu Goyat (R), Surender Singh (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Nitesh Kumar (defender), Mohsen Maghsoudlou (all-rounder), Aashish Nagar (defender), Sumit (defender).