Live Updates

  • 9:09 PM IST

    Though the match has not seen plenty of points that the fans were hoping to see. But Naveen Kumar has not disappointed as he scores the first Super 10 of the match. The match anyway still remains the same story with both the teams on same points.

    HYD: 22, DEL: 22


  • 9:04 PM IST

    This match is just behaving like a pendulum which never settles for one side. It was Delhi who was leading but Hyderabad came from behind and gained a lead in the second half only to see Delhi equalize but they have now again gained the lead.

    HYD: 17, DEL: 15
  • 9:01 PM IST

    What a start!!

    That’s a great start from Telugu Titans as they scored the first points of the second half with a super tackle. Is it the start of something? Are some aggressive displays on the line for us?

    HYD: 14, DEL: 13

  • 8:59 PM IST

    As evident in the first half, no team is ready to leave an inch. Both the teams have been firm on their grounds and displaying a solid show of defensive kabaddi.

  • 8:55 PM IST

    After a super tackle, Telugu Titans has now gotten Rvindra Pahel out. The match, thus, goes to the second half evenly poised between both the sides. however, Delhi leads by the slightest of the margin.

    DEL: 13, HYD: 12
  • 8:52 PM IST

    Meraj Shyekh of Dabang Delhi tried to score two consecutive points off his raid but fell victim of a super tackle. The score is again balanced equally as it has been throughout the match.

    DEL: 11, UP: 11
  • 8:49 PM IST

    What a defensive encounter it is turning out to be! Are we in for a dramatic second half or it will be the repeat of the first 20 minutes after the break? What do you think?

    DEL: 9, HYD: 9
  • 8:44 PM IST

    This game is lacking some explosion as both the teams seem to be waiting for the other to make a mistake. Stay tuned with us to find out who goes for the kill first.

    DEL: 7, HYD: 8
  • 8:40 PM IST

    The match has gotten off to a tight start with both the teams taking a cautious approach. Almost ten minutes have gone by and only 10 points have been scored.


    DEL: 6, HYD: 4
  • 8:34 PM IST

    The home team has not had the best of the start to this season’s Pro Kabaddi League after two consecutive defeats in their first two outings. Will they be able to revive their fate?

Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC LIVE from Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad: Having lost two of their opening games, hosts Telugu Tians will look to get their campaign on winning tracks when they face Dabang Delhi KC in the second match of the day. The Titans lost their first match against U Mumba, which was also the tournament opener, and then they succumbed to defeat in the south Indian derby against Tamil Thalaivas. The two consecutive losses exposed their flaws and the disbalances in the raiding and attacking unit. Their star player Siddharth Bahubali Desai hasn’t been able to produce a standout performance and the team will hope he gets his best out against Delhi.

Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of the season and would expect to get a positive outcome against a desolate Telugu Titans. Led by captain Joginder Singh Narwal, Delhi boasts a strong defensive line with the likes of ‘The Hawk’ Ravindar Pahala and Vishal Mane. In the form of young talents like Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh, Dabang Delhi also owns a strong attacking unit. The signing of Vijay Malik from Patna Pirates had also given the team a potent all-rounder.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Details

Date: July 24, 2019.

Time: 8:30 PM.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Predicted Playing Seven

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (C), Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, Rajinish, Farhan Milaghardhan, C. Arun and Rakesh Gowda.

Dabang Delhi KC: Joginder Singh Narwal(C), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit and Anil Kumar.

 