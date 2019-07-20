

















LIVE: Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Telugu Titans vs U Mumba: Now that the World Cup is over, India is all set to witness a prolonged season of another explosive sport. Pro Kabaddi League is back with its seventh season and facing each other in the tournament opener will be Telugu Titans and U Mumba. What a start it would be on the opening night of the season as heavyweights Titans host U Mumba in Hyderabad leg.

PKL 2019 Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Live Score and Updates:

U Mumba made it clear in this year’s auction that they would be entering the latest edition of PKL with a different gameplan. Already a strong defending unit, the Mumbai side spent heavy in the department to further strengthen their backline. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, has poured in cash to get extra raiders into their squad for the upcoming season. They will take the court for the first match of the Hyderabad-leg with a strong frontline attack.

Venue: Gachibawli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Toss: 7: 25 PM.

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali, Arjun Deshwal, Rajaguru Subramanian, Anil, Mohit Balyan, Gaurav Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Rohit Baliyan, Dong Geon Lee, Young Chang Ko, Vinoth Kumar, Athul MS, Harsh Vardhan, Abhishek Singh, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Harendra Kumar, Surender Singh.

Telugu Titans: Armaan, Krushna Madane, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Manish, Akash Choudhary, Siddharth Desai, Abozar Mighani, Vishal Bhardwaj, Dewitt Jennings, C Arun, Amit Kumar, Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy, Suraj Desai, Rakesh Gowda, Ankit Beniwal, Kamal Singh, Rajnish.

Predicted Playing Seven-

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali(C), Sandeep Narwal, Athul MS, Surinder Singh, Rohit Baliyan, Dong Geon Lee, Abhishek Singh.

Telugu Titans: Vishal Bhardwaj (C), Abozar Mohajermighani, C. Arun, Armaan, Farhad Milaghardan, Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai.