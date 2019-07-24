

















Pro Kabaddi League 2019, UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors LIVE from Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad: Pro Kabaddi League is back after a day’s break and today’s first game will feature UP Yoddhas and Bengal Warriors. Both the teams will be playing their first game and would look to start of this year’s campaign with a win. Bosting off their indomitable raiding trio of Rishank Devadiga, Monu Goyat, the UP Yoddhas will pose a strong challenge to the Bengal side. The Greater Noida based team also has last season’s most successful defender in their rank in the form of Nitesh Kumar. Also, a change in captaincy will see Kumar leading the team.

Bengal Warriors spent a hefty amount of Rs 77 lakh on Iranian raider Mohammad Nabibakhsh, who will shoulder the duties on the frontline along with the team’s star raider and captain Maninder Singh. Also, with K Prapanjan, Bengal seems to have formed a potent attacking unit which could daunt any opposition on their day. On the defensive front, the Kolkata-based side has decided to go with a young pack, consisting the likes of Baldev Singh, Adarsh T and Rinku Narwal, which will be spearheaded by Jeeva Kumar. The bench strength of the team is also looking in good shape with Sukesh Hegde, Rakesh Narwal and Mohammad Taghi.

Date: July 24, 2019.

Time: 7:30 PM.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Predicted Playing Seven

U.P Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (C), Rishank Devadiga, Shrikanth Jadhav, Monu Goyat, Amit, Sachin Kumar and Narender.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), K.Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Vijin Thangadurai.