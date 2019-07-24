Live Updates

  • 8:23 PM IST

    With that the match comes to an end. Bengal Warriors has succumbed UP Yoddha to an embarrassing defeat. We hope you enjoyed our coverage.

    BEN: 48 UP: 17

  • 8:20 PM IST

    Bengal Warriors got UP Yoddha all-out four times in comparison to UP’s zero. That has surely hurt the UP walas dearly as they fell in the trap of Bengal.

  • 8:12 PM IST

    With just eight minutes remaining the tas ahead for UP Yoddha seems more than just daunting, it’s almost impossible. Bengal Warriors has come out on top in every department and is looking all settled for its first victory of the season.

    BEN: 38, UP: 17

  • 8:10 PM IST

    Yes they do need more of these. But, the question is from where?

  • 8:07 PM IST

    What do you call this man! He seems to be in a mood to prove the decision of Bengal Warriors to spend Rs 77 lakhs on him right.

  • 8:04 PM IST

    Bengal Warriors has now gotten UP Yoddha all-out on three occasions. The game which promised to be a thriller is now turning out to be a one way traffic.

  • 7:59 PM IST

    UP YODDHA ALL-OUT FOR 2ND TIME

    That’s the second time Bengal Warriors got UP Yoddha all-out. The Bengal side who gained the momentum in the later parts fo the first half seems to have carried that in the second half as they keep on increasing their lead.
    UP: 11, BEN: 25
  • 7:53 PM IST

    FIRST HALF ENDS

    With that the first half comes to an end. While the match had started on equal footings, Bengal has surely emerged as the stronger team in the first half. However, UP knows the lead is well beyond their reach and can be recovered in a quick time.

    BEN: 17, UP: 9

  • 7:48 PM IST

    With the first all-out of the game, Bengal Warriors has earned a slight advantage over their opponent. But this game has all to play for as UP Yoddha has not yet fallen behind by a substantial margin.

  • 7:44 PM IST

    UP ALL OUT

    While UP Yoddha had started the game positively and gained a lead shortly after the start, but Bengal staged a spirited comeback and got the UP team all out.

    UP: 7, BEN: 11

Pro Kabaddi League 2019, UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors LIVE from Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad: Pro Kabaddi League is back after a day’s break and today’s first game will feature UP Yoddhas and Bengal Warriors. Both the teams will be playing their first game and would look to start of this year’s campaign with a win. Bosting off their indomitable raiding trio of Rishank Devadiga, Monu Goyat, the UP Yoddhas will pose a strong challenge to the Bengal side. The Greater Noida based team also has last season’s most successful defender in their rank in the form of Nitesh Kumar. Also, a change in captaincy will see Kumar leading the team.

Bengal Warriors spent a hefty amount of Rs 77 lakh on Iranian raider Mohammad Nabibakhsh, who will shoulder the duties on the frontline along with the team’s star raider and captain Maninder Singh. Also, with K Prapanjan, Bengal seems to have formed a potent attacking unit which could daunt any opposition on their day. On the defensive front, the Kolkata-based side has decided to go with a young pack, consisting the likes of Baldev Singh, Adarsh T and Rinku Narwal, which will be spearheaded by Jeeva Kumar. The bench strength of the team is also looking in good shape with Sukesh Hegde, Rakesh Narwal and Mohammad Taghi.

LIVE UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors

Date: July 24, 2019.

Time: 7:30 PM.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Predicted Playing Seven

U.P Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (C), Rishank Devadiga, Shrikanth Jadhav, Monu Goyat, Amit, Sachin Kumar and Narender.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), K.Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Vijin Thangadurai.

 