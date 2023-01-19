  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Score and Updates: Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo Rivalry Gets Renewed in Riyadh Cup
live

LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Score and Updates: Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo Rivalry Gets Renewed in Riyadh Cup

PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry gets renewed once again and for the first time in over 2 years as Paris Saint-Germain take on Saudi All-Stars Team in the Riyadh Cup, which includes best players of Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

Published: January 19, 2023 9:46 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

PSG vs Saudi All Stars, PSG vs Saudi All Stars Live, PSG vs Saudi All Stars Live Score, PSG vs Saudi All Stars Live Streaming, PSG vs Al Nassr, PSG vs Al Hilal, PSG vs Al Nassr Al Hilal, Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo, Paris Saint-Germain vs Saudi All-Stars, PSG vs Saudi All-Stars Riyadh Cup, Riyadh Cup, Riyadh Cup 2023, Messi vs Ronaldo match
LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Score and Updates: Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo Rivalry Gets Renewed in Riyadh Cup.

LIVE | PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023 Updates

Riyadh: Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry gets renewed once again and for the first time in over 2 years as Paris Saint-Germain take on Saudi All-Stars Team in the Riyadh Cup, which includes best players of Al Nassr and Al Hilal. This made would also be Cristiano Ronaldo’s first unofficial match in the Asian country as he team up with his rival club Al Hilal. Al Nassr will see the likes of Anderson Talisca apart from Ronaldo. Al Hilal will have the likes of Salem Al-Dawsari and Saleh Al-Shehri and Salman Al-Faraj, who all played in Saudi Arabia’s historic 2-1 win over Argentina in the World Cup. PSG will be boasting of the likes of Messi, Mbappe, Neymar. The French Giants have the better side and are tipped to win the cup.

Also Read:

PSG predicted XI | Navas; Hakimi, Ramos, Bitshiabu, Bernat; Vitinha, Sanches, Soler; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar.

Saudi All-Stars Predicted XI | Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Gonzalez, Hyun-soo, Konan; Cuellar, Al-Faraj, Talisca; Carillo, Ighalo, Ronaldo.

Live Updates

  • 10:13 PM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: PSG PLAYING XI | Navas, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat, Fabian Ruiz, Soler, Sanches, Messi, Neymar, Mbappe.

  • 10:08 PM IST

  • 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the match, as we bring you the live coverage of the Riyadh Cup 2023 match between PSG and Saudi All-Stars- Riyadh Season Team.

  • 10:02 PM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars: Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have made their way to the pitch and the ovation is deafening!! Saudi Arabia is loving every bit of it!

  • 10:01 PM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars: If we see their head to head stats, Messi has scored 21 goals against Ronaldo’s team, whereas Ronaldo has scored 20 goals against the Argentine’s team. Messi has 15 wins, whereas Ronaldo has 10 wins.

  • 9:58 PM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars: Ronaldo has taken the field with the Saudi All-Stars team and the stadium has erupted. Time for Messi to do the same now!

  • 9:56 PM IST

  • 9:56 PM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: Saudi Arabia will surely in for a ride tonight as apart from Ronaldo, they will be witnessing the likes of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe. Galaxy of Stars in Riyadh tonight!!! All hell’s gonna break loose for sure!

  • 9:48 PM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: In the World Cup he had only one goal for Portugal as the 2016 Euro winner crashed out of the Quarter-Finals stage losing 1-0 on the hands of Morocco. Ronaldo scored only 3 goals in 12 matches for his national team.

  • 9:44 PM IST
    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: As far as Ronaldo is concerned, he had a tormenting 2022. For Manchester United he scored only 3 goal in 16 games and had a major fallout with the club, which saw him giving an explosive interview to Piers Morgan against the Red Devils. Later on he parted ways with the club on mutual agreement.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 19, 2023 9:46 PM IST