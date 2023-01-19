LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Score and Updates: Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo Rivalry Gets Renewed in Riyadh Cup.

Home

PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry gets renewed once again and for the first time in over 2 years as Paris Saint-Germain take on Saudi All-Stars Team in the Riyadh Cup, which includes best players of Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

Riyadh: Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry gets renewed once again and for the first time in over 2 years as Paris Saint-Germain take on Saudi All-Stars Team in the Riyadh Cup, which includes best players of Al Nassr and Al Hilal. This made would also be Cristiano Ronaldo’s first unofficial match in the Asian country as he team up with his rival club Al Hilal. Al Nassr will see the likes of Anderson Talisca apart from Ronaldo. Al Hilal will have the likes of Salem Al-Dawsari and Saleh Al-Shehri and Salman Al-Faraj, who all played in Saudi Arabia’s historic 2-1 win over Argentina in the World Cup. PSG will be boasting of the likes of Messi, Mbappe, Neymar. The French Giants have the better side and are tipped to win the cup.

PSG predicted XI | Navas; Hakimi, Ramos, Bitshiabu, Bernat; Vitinha, Sanches, Soler; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar.

Saudi All-Stars Predicted XI | Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Gonzalez, Hyun-soo, Konan; Cuellar, Al-Faraj, Talisca; Carillo, Ighalo, Ronaldo.

