LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Score and Updates: Ronaldo, Messi on Scoresheet; Score Tied 2-2 at Half-Time

PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: Ronaldo, Messi on Scoresheet; Score Tied 2-2 at Half-Time. Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry gets renewed once again and for the first time in over 2 years as Paris Saint-Germain take on Saudi All-Stars Team in the Riyadh Cup, which includes best players of Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

Updated: January 19, 2023 11:35 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Score and Updates: Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo Rivalry Gets Renewed in Riyadh Cup.

LIVE | PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023 Updates

Riyadh: Lionel Messi Powers Paris to 1-0 Lead. Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry gets renewed once again and for the first time in over 2 years as Paris Saint-Germain take on Saudi All-Stars Team in the Riyadh Cup, which includes best players of Al Nassr and Al Hilal. This made would also be Cristiano Ronaldo’s first unofficial match in the Asian country as he team up with his rival club Al Hilal. Al Nassr will see the likes of Anderson Talisca apart from Ronaldo. Al Hilal will have the likes of Salem Al-Dawsari and Saleh Al-Shehri and Salman Al-Faraj, who all played in Saudi Arabia’s historic 2-1 win over Argentina in the World Cup. PSG will be boasting of the likes of Messi, Mbappe, Neymar. The French Giants have the better side and are tipped to win the cup.

PSG PLAYING XI | Navas, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat, Fabian Ruiz, Soler, Sanches, Messi, Neymar, Mbappe.

SAUDI ALL-STARS PLAYING XI: Mohammed Al Owais, Sultan Alghanim, Jang Hyun, Ali Al-Bulayhi, Saud Abdel Hamid, Gustavo, M.Kanno, Pereira, Taliscal, Carrillo, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Live Updates

  • 11:33 PM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: HALF-TIME!!! We break for half-time with nothing to separate them! Ronaldo scored 2, Messi scored 1, Neymar missed a penalty and RED CARD for Juan Bernat. Along with that PSG missed a host of chances!! An exciting second-half awaits. HT: PSG 2-2 Saudi All-Stars (Ronaldo-2::Messi, Marquinhos)

  • 11:31 PM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: GOOAAAL!!! Ronaldo does it again from the rebound!!! His first attempt was a headed attempt which hits the post and from the rebound he taps it in for a 2nd!! PSG 2-2 Saudi All-Stars

  • 11:28 PM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: SAVED BY AL OWAIS!!! Neymar with a weak penalty and the score-line remains the same!! PSG 2-1 Saudi All-Stars

  • 11:27 PM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: PENALTY FOR PSG!!! CHANCE TO MAKE IT 3-1!

  • 11:26 PM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All- Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: VAR Check for a possible Neymar foul inside the box!

  • 11:26 PM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Strs, Riyadh Cup 2023: 3 minutes has been added on for stoppages!

  • 11:23 PM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: GOAAAL!!! Marquinhos makes it 2-1!!! Mbappe with a delightful touch and the Brazilian with an even delicate touch into the back of the net. PSG 2-1 Saudi All Stars (43rd Min)

  • 11:20 PM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: RED CARD!! IT’S ALL HAPPENING IN RIYADH!! Juan Bernat fouls the advancing Al-Dawsari, who was through on goal but the Spaniard pulls the Saudi Arabian international from behind and the ref wastes no time as he gives him marching orders. PSG 1-1 Saudi All Stars (40th Min)

  • 11:15 PM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: GOOAAL!! Ronaldo scores from the spot and the home team is back in the game!! Controversial penalty it was, but the goal stands. PSG 1-1 Saudi All Stars (34th Min)

  • 11:05 PM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: OFFSIDE!!! Mbappe’s goal has been ruled out for off-side!! Delightful ball from Messi but the linesman raises the flag and rules it out.

Published Date: January 19, 2023 11:35 PM IST

Updated Date: January 19, 2023 11:35 PM IST