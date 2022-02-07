QUE vs LAH LIVE SCORE TODAY, PSL 2022 Updates

Karachi: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of Pakistan Super League match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars at National Stadium, Karachi.

Harry Brook 41(17) supported by David Wiese 22(9) finish at 204/5 in 20 overs. Ghulam Mudassar removes Fakhar Zaman 70(45). Luke Wood Removes Phillip Salt 8(4). Ghulam Mudassar removes Mohammad Hafeez 8(5). Fakhar Zaman hits half-century for Lahore Qalandars. Iftikar Ahmed removes Kamran Ghulam 19(13), Quetta two-down. Abdullah Shafique 32 (27) has been run out, Quetta Gladiators get breakthrough. Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

|PREVIEW|

Quetta Gladiators will be battling  it out against the Lahore Qalandars in the 15th game of PSL 2022 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Gladiators are coming off a big loss against Islamabad United in their previous game and they have a lot to prove in this game for themselves with the business end of the tournament approaching. The absence of Mohammad Hasnain has been particularly been a massive point in the previous game and the other bowlers need to step up for the side. Meanwhile, the Lahore Qalandars are on a roll winning their last three games and a win here can take them to the second position in the points table. They have played some outstanding cricket in both the departments, batting and bowling and have lost just one game to table-toppers Multan Sultans so far in the tournament. Young captain Shaheen Afridi has shown so many signs of brilliance in captaincy already and is ready for the role in the future for Pakistan as well.

Live Updates

  • 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE QUE vs LAH Score & Updates: Another good over for Quetta, 13 off it, Jason Roy is in the mood today. Brilliant start for the Gladiators. QUE 28/0 (2)

  • 10:09 PM IST

    LIVE QUE vs LAH Score & Updates: Jason Roy takes Shaheen Afridi for a ride early on ! 15 from the over ! Just the start Quetta needed when you are chasing 200+. QUE 15/0 (1)

  • 10:03 PM IST

    LIVE QUE vs LAH Score & Updates: Stay hooked to this place for all the updates, the match will resume soon.

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE QUE vs LAH Score & Updates: Harry Brook has played a gem of an innings here. 41 off just 17 deliveries and it was a knock full of classy strokes. Inserted to bat, Lahore were watchful in the powerplay as they scored 44 without losing a wicket. The openers took a lot of risks with their running and it eventually led to Abdullah Shafique’s downfall. The in-form Fakhar Zaman wasn’t at his fluent best but that didn’t stop him from notching up his fourth 50+ score in five innings. The left-handed opener perished in the 17th over but the Brook-Wiese duo went berserk in the end, scoring 55 runs in 20 balls. Lahore are favourites to register their fourth successive win.

  • 9:51 PM IST

    LIVE QUE vs LAH Score & Updates: 12 runs from the final over ! Lahore Qalandars finish at 204/5 after 20 overs. Fakhar Zaman’s 70 and Harry Brook’s quick-fire 40, take Qalandars past 200 on the board. Quetta will have their task cut-out. LAH 204/5 (20)

  • 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE QUE vs LAH Score & Updates: 24 from the over ! Harry Brooks is going bonkers ! He’s on 39(15). 200+ for sure. LAH 192/5 (19)

  • 9:41 PM IST
    LIVE QUE vs LAH Score & Updates: 14 from the over ! Harry Brook and David Wiese will be looking to get the score into the 190s with 2 overs remaining now. LAH 168/5 (18)
  • 9:33 PM IST

    LIVE QUE vs LAH Score & Updates: Mudassar to Fakhar | OUT ! Yorker outside off, Fakhar Zaman clears his front leg and tries to squeeze it through the off-side. Ends up dragging it onto his sticks via an inside edge. Wasn’t a fluent knock but another important innings from Fakhar. Fakhar goes for 70 ! LAH 149/5 (16.4)

  • 9:31 PM IST

    LIVE QUE vs LAH Score & Updates: Mudassar to Fakhar | FOUR ! Low full toss, Fakhar Zaman shuffles and gets low before sweeping it behind square on the leg-side. Perfect placement. LAH 148/4 (16.3)

  • 9:30 PM IST

    LIVE QUE vs LAH Score & Updates: Mudassar to Brook | FOUR ! Full toss from round the wicket, Harry Brook shuffles and uses the bowler’s pace to scoop it fine of the man at 45. Good start to the over for Lahore.