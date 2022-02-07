QUE vs LAH LIVE SCORE TODAY, PSL 2022 Updates

Karachi: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of Pakistan Super League match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars at National Stadium, Karachi. Quetta Gladiators will be battling  it out against the Lahore Qalandars in the 15th game of PSL 2022 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Gladiators are coming off a big loss against Islamabad United in their previous game and they have a lot to prove in this game for themselves with the business end of the tournament approaching. The absence of Mohammad Hasnain has been particularly been a massive point in the previous game and the other bowlers need to step up for the side. Meanwhile, the Lahore Qalandars are on a roll winning their last three games and a win here can take them to the second position in the points table. They have played some outstanding cricket in both the departments, batting and bowling and have lost just one game to table-toppers Multan Sultans so far in the tournament. Young captain Shaheen Afridi has shown so many signs of brilliance in captaincy already and is ready for the role in the future for Pakistan as well.Also Read - QUE vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 15: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars at National Stadium, Karachi at 8:00 PM IST Feb 07 Monday

Live Updates

  • 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE QUE vs LAH Score & Updates: Quetta Gladiators has won the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title once in the year 2019 when they defeated Peshawar Zalmi in the final. On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars has never managed to lift the trophy in the past six PSL seasons. They came close to winning the ultimate prize in 2020 but lost the summit clash to Karachi Kings. Interestingly, both the teams are having opposite fortunes in the ongoing PSL 7 season.

  • 6:52 PM IST

    LIVE QUE vs LAH Score & Updates: The last time both sides met in PSL 2021, Quetta Gladiators secured victory by 18 runs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Batting first, Gladiators scored 158 runs with the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Jake Weatherald and skipper Sarfaraz Khan scored 48 and 34 runs respectively. In reply, Qalandars got bundled out for 140 runs in 18 overs as they fell short.

  • 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE QUE vs LAH Score & Updates: Sarfaraz Ahmed is the leading run-scorer in matches between these two teams. He has scored 291 runs followed by the in-form Fakhar Zaman 287 runs and Umar Akmal 176 runs. In the wickets tally, Mohammad Nawaz has snared ten wickets followed by Haris Rauf seven scalps, and Samit Patel, Sohail Tanvir, and Hasan Khan six wickets each.

  • 6:42 PM IST
    LIVE QUE vs LAH Score & Updates: Rashid Khan is one of the world-class spinners going around in the shorter format and he is yet to pull out his best in PSL 2022 so far which makes him a more potent threat. In 4 games, he has picked up just four wickets at an economy rate of under seven, but the wicket column does show that it is unlike the leggie. He still is a match-winner and he steps up in decisive games usually.
  • 6:41 PM IST
    LIVE QUE vs LAH Score & Updates: Fakhar Zaman has been in the form of his life with the bat as the left-hander has already amassed 286 runs in the tournament in 4 innings with one century and two half-centuries. He has a strike rate of above 175 so far and is likely to take the bowlers to the cleaners once he gets going, He is expected to play a pivotal role at the top and has scored the bulk of runs which has made it easy for the incoming batters.
  • 6:41 PM IST
    LIVE QUE vs LAH Score & Updates: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Head-to-Head: Matches-12, Quetta Gladiators-6, Lahore Qalandars-6
  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE QUE vs LAH Score & Updates: WEATHER REPORT |The last few matches in Karachi have witnessed contrasting pitches with teams batting first, posting 170 as well and at times closing in on 230 too. However, chasing has progressively become tough as the tournament has progressed. The team winning the toss should definitely look to bat first.

  • 6:37 PM IST

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE QUE vs LAH Score & Updates: Meanwhile, the Lahore Qalandars are on a roll winning their last three games and a win here can take them to the second position in the points table. They have played some outstanding cricket in both the departments, batting and bowling and have lost just one game to table-toppers Multan Sultans so far in the tournament. Young captain Shaheen Afridi has shown so many signs of brilliance in captaincy already and is ready for the role in the future for Pakistan as well.

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE QUE vs LAH Score & Updates: The Gladiators are coming off a big loss against Islamabad United in their previous game and they have a lot to prove in this game for themselves with the business end of the tournament approaching. The absence of Mohammad Hasnain has been particularly been a massive point in the previous game and the other bowlers need to step up for the side.