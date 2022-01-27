LIVE PSL Karachi Kings VS Multan Sultans Match 1 Live UPDATES

Karachi: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the PSL 7 opening match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at National Stadium Karachi. And finally, the wait is over! PSL 2022 is here and the seventh edition is expected to be bigger and better. Defending champions Multan Sultans have a new challenge waiting for them this time around against Karachi Kings who are led by the ever-so-consistent Babar Azam. The Sultans, however, have a well-balanced squad filled with talent across all departments. They face an equally strong Karachi Kings who consistent of players like Sharjeel Khan and Mohammad Amir. Both the teams lack the raw pace which they use to boast about in couple of seasons back. However, this will be a cracker of a game and the batters are likely to reign supreme for both the sides.

Teams Squads

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Amir Yamin, Chris Jordan, Faisal Akram, Imad Wasim, Joe Clarke, Jordan Thompson, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Nabi, Muhammad Imran, Qasim Akram/Mohammad Taha, Rohail Nazir, Romario Shepherd, Sahibzada Farhan, Sharjeel Khan, Talha Ahsan, Tom Abell/Ian Cockbain, Umaid Asif Also Read - Two killed, 18 injured in accident in UP

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Azmat, Anwar Ali, Asif Afridi, Blessing Muzarabani, David Willey, Ihsanullah, Imran Khan Snr, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Odean Smith/Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Rizwan Hussain, Rovman Powell/Dominic Drakes, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Tim David

Live Updates

  • 10:39 PM IST

    KAR vs MUL T20 Live Score: Decent over from Mohammed Imran. Seven runs off the over. Just as we speak, FOUR! Flick off the wrists from Shan Masood and it races across the turf. Brilliant running from Masood-Rizwan. Converting ones into twos while putting pressure on Karachi Kings’ fielders. Multan 21/0 after 3 overs courtesy off a last ball SIX! by Rizwan.

  • 10:29 PM IST

    KAR vs MUL T20 Live Score: Mohammed Rizwan and Shan Masood start the proceedings for Multan Sultans. Aamer almost creates a chance against Rizwan and it doesn’t carry. Sharjeel says the ball has clearly bounced in front of him. One run off the over. Multan 1/0 after first over.

  • 10:20 PM IST

    KAR vs MUL T20 Live Score: Monumental effort from the bowlers of Multan Sultans. Tahir being pick of the bowlers by scalping three important wickets at the top. Sharjeel Khan 43 (30) was the top scorer for Karachi. Apart from the opening partnership, there was nothing to cheer for the Kings. Babar Azam has a tough task on his hands. Defending 125 in 20 overs is not going to be easy. Early wicket are key for Kings if they want to win this. Stay Tuned for live updates!

  • 10:10 PM IST

    KAR vs MUL T20 Live Score: NO BALL! and Imran Khan (Sr.) is unlucky to get a wicket on that ball. Lewis Gregory survives. Last ball of the innings and just two runs scored. Tim David saves a certain boundary. Kings after 20 OVERS – 124/5.

  • 10:04 PM IST

    KAR vs MUL T20 Live Score: One of those days for Karachi Kings where nothing goes your way. Willey is bowling his last over. Just five runs in the 19th over. Karachi Kings batters must figure out a way to cross 130. Kings 117/5 after 19.1 overs.

  • 9:50 PM IST

    KAR vs MUL T20 Live Score: OUT! Imran Tahir comes back for his fourth over and picks up Mohammed Nabi who struggling to score runs. OUT! BOWLED EM’ – Flipper from Tahir and he is off to celebrate. Tom Lammonby departs for 1. Karachi in deep trouble. Kings 105/4 after 17 overs.

  • 9:37 PM IST

    KAR vs MUL T20 Live Score: FOUR! Bad line and length from Willey. Joe Clarke sends it packing for a boundary. Kings 95/2 after 15 overs.

  • 9:32 PM IST

    KAR vs MUL T20 Live Score: Insanullah replaces Tahir in this over. Current run-rate is at 6.07. Abysmally low by any T20 standards. Mohammed Nabi, who has been sent at number four struggling to fire with the bat. Slower ball from Insanullah! Appeal for LBW! Probably missing the stumps. Kings 85/2 after 14 overs.

  • 9:26 PM IST

    KAR vs MUL T20 Live Score: Is this pitch as flat as it seems? Doesn’t feel like that at all. The ball is turning and it is getting difficult to play against spinners. Should have prepared a better pitch for the tournament opener. Kings 76/2 after 12 overs.

  • 9:22 PM IST

    KAR vs MUL T20 Live Score: OUT! This time Babar Azam departs after struggling a lot against the spinners. Kings lose their second wicket. Kings 71/2 after 11 overs.