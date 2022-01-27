LIVE PSL Karachi Kings VS Multan Sultans Match 1 Live UPDATES

Karachi: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the PSL 7 opening match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at National Stadium Karachi. And finally, the wait is over! PSL 2022 is here and the seventh edition is expected to be bigger and better. Defending champions Multan Sultans have a new challenge waiting for them this time around against Karachi Kings who are led by the ever-so-consistent Babar Azam. The Sultans, however, have a well-balanced squad filled with talent across all departments. They face an equally strong Karachi Kings who consistent of players like Sharjeel Khan and Mohammad Amir. Both the teams lack the raw pace which they use to boast about in couple of seasons back. However, this will be a cracker of a game and the batters are likely to reign supreme for both the sides.

Teams Squads

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Amir Yamin, Chris Jordan, Faisal Akram, Imad Wasim, Joe Clarke, Jordan Thompson, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Nabi, Muhammad Imran, Qasim Akram/Mohammad Taha, Rohail Nazir, Romario Shepherd, Sahibzada Farhan, Sharjeel Khan, Talha Ahsan, Tom Abell/Ian Cockbain, Umaid Asif

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Azmat, Anwar Ali, Asif Afridi, Blessing Muzarabani, David Willey, Ihsanullah, Imran Khan Snr, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Odean Smith/Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Rizwan Hussain, Rovman Powell/Dominic Drakes, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Tim David

