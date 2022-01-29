LIVE PSL Karachi Kings VS Quetta Gladiators Match 4 Live UPDATES

Karachi: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 4 between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Both teams will be looking to earn their first points in the tournament as the Karachi Kings will host the Quetta Gladiators in the 4th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday. Both teams will enter this Day-Night match as they lost their first games of the season. With the Kings losing comprehensively against defending champions Multan Sultan on Thursday, Peshawar Zalmi got the best of the Gladiators by five wickets in a thriller on Friday night. This game is a great opportunity to get their season back on track.

Both teams are missing their star players due to COVID-19 crisis. Players like Shahid Afridi, Mohammed Amir, who are key players in their franchise, will be missed by Quetta and Karachi desperately.

Teams Squads

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Amir Yamin, Chris Jordan, Faisal Akram, Imad Wasim, Joe Clarke, Jordan Thompson, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Nabi, Muhammad Imran, Qasim Akram/Mohammad Taha, Rohail Nazir, Romario Shepherd, Sahibzada Farhan, Sharjeel Khan, Talha Ahsan, Tom Abell/Ian Cockbain, Umaid Asif

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Ashir Qureshi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Umar Akmal, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Lawrence, Abdul Bangalzai, Khurram Shahzad, Noor Ahmad, Ali Imran, Ghulam Mudassar, Luke Wood

Live Updates

  • 8:35 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: This is a good pitch to bat on. Karachi has made a mess of it. Sarfaraz the captain is quite animated behind the stumps and motivating the bowlers with his words. Quite a rare sight in a T20 game. Two slips for Lewis Gregory who defends it quite well. Karachi 34/4 after 6.1 overs.

  • 8:25 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: Karachi losing their way completely. Karachi is four down. OUT! Mohammed Nabi departs on a duck. Karachi 26/4 after 4.2 overs.

  • 8:19 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: OUT! Joe Clarke chops it onto the stumps. Tanvir picks up the wicket on the last ball of the third over. FOUR! That is just pedestrian from Hasnain. Down the leg side and Babar glances it down the fine leg boundary. Karachi 25/2 after 3.3 overs.

  • 8:14 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: Driven well but stopped by Ahsan Ali fielding at long-off which is quite straight by T20 standards. Just as we speak, OUT! Sharjeel Khan holes out to Ben Duckett on the boundary. Karachi 16/1 after 2.3 overs.

  • 8:09 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: Karachi Kings captain Babar Azam looking a bit tentative against Mohammed Hasnain who is spot on with his line and length. OH! FOUR – Just as we speak, Babar flicks it past mid-wicket for a boundary. Single on the next ball. Sensible batting.

  • 8:05 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: That is quite a comeback from Tanvir. Shortens his length and Sharjeel misses three deliveries in a row. Single from the last ball of the over. Karachi 9/0 after 1st over.

  • 8:02 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: FOUR! What a start from Sharjeel Khan! Pitched up and Sharjeel drives it through mid-wicket. Another FOUR! Back to back. Sohail Tanvir is being taken to cleaners here at the National Stadium, Karachi.

    Karachi 8/0 after 0.3 overs.
  • 8:00 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: AND Mohammed Amir is seen warming up on the big screen. The crowd goes WILD!!! It’s a shame that Amir is still not match fit and is sitting in the dugout.

  • 7:51 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: Today’s pitch will be different from the one on which the game was played last night. The pitch which was used in the match between Quetta and Peshawar was particularly well for batting. This one might spring up a surprise for the batters. STAY TUNED FOR LIVE UPDATES!

  • 7:39 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: Quetta Gladiators (Playing XI): Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Ashir Qureshi