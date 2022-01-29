LIVE PSL Karachi Kings VS Quetta Gladiators Match 4 Live UPDATES

Karachi: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 4 between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Both teams will be looking to earn their first points in the tournament as the Karachi Kings will host the Quetta Gladiators in the 4th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday. Both teams will enter this Day-Night match as they lost their first games of the season. With the Kings losing comprehensively against defending champions Multan Sultan on Thursday, Peshawar Zalmi got the best of the Gladiators by five wickets in a thriller on Friday night. This game is a great opportunity to get their season back on track.

Both teams are missing their star players due to COVID-19 crisis. Players like Shahid Afridi, Mohammed Amir, who are key players in their franchise, will be missed by Quetta and Karachi desperately.

Teams Squads

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Amir Yamin, Chris Jordan, Faisal Akram, Imad Wasim, Joe Clarke, Jordan Thompson, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Nabi, Muhammad Imran, Qasim Akram/Mohammad Taha, Rohail Nazir, Romario Shepherd, Sahibzada Farhan, Sharjeel Khan, Talha Ahsan, Tom Abell/Ian Cockbain, Umaid Asif

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Ashir Qureshi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Umar Akmal, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Lawrence, Abdul Bangalzai, Khurram Shahzad, Noor Ahmad, Ali Imran, Ghulam Mudassar, Luke Wood

