LIVE PSL Karachi Kings VS Quetta Gladiators Match 4 Live UPDATES

Karachi: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 4 between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Both teams will be looking to earn their first points in the tournament as the Karachi Kings will host the Quetta Gladiators in the 4th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday. Both teams will enter this Day-Night match as they lost their first games of the season. With the Kings losing comprehensively against defending champions Multan Sultan on Thursday, Peshawar Zalmi got the best of the Gladiators by five wickets in a thriller on Friday night. This game is a great opportunity to get their season back on track.

Both teams are missing their star players due to COVID-19 crisis. Players like Shahid Afridi, Mohammed Amir, who are key players in their franchise, will be missed by Quetta and Karachi desperately.

Teams Squads

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Amir Yamin, Chris Jordan, Faisal Akram, Imad Wasim, Joe Clarke, Jordan Thompson, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Nabi, Muhammad Imran, Qasim Akram/Mohammad Taha, Rohail Nazir, Romario Shepherd, Sahibzada Farhan, Sharjeel Khan, Talha Ahsan, Tom Abell/Ian Cockbain, Umaid Asif

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Ashir Qureshi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Umar Akmal, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Lawrence, Abdul Bangalzai, Khurram Shahzad, Noor Ahmad, Ali Imran, Ghulam Mudassar, Luke Wood

Live Updates

  • 10:01 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: DROPPED! A tough chance for the bowler – Mohammed Ilyas. He has hurt himself in the process. Physio is tending to him on the field. Karachi 19/0 after 3.1 overs.

  • 9:58 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: FOUR! Too short by Imad and Ahsan Ali cuts it towards deep backward point for a boundary. The required run-rate already under 6. Imad Wasim bowling a bit fast. Karachi 19/0 after 3 overs.

  • 9:55 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: Will Smeed will look to back himself after he missed out on his century by 3 runs. WIDE! That is a bad ball from Aamer! Five extra runs for Quetta. Making matters worse for Karachi. FOUR! Crunched by Smeed towards the deep point for a boundary. Quetta 13/0 after 2 overs.

  • 9:50 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: Ahsan Ali and Will Smeed start the proceedings for Quetta Gladiators. Should be an easy chase for them considering how they batted in the last match. Imad Wasim has started well for Karachi. Just two runs off the over. Quetta 2/0 after the first over.

  • 9:39 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: Man of the moment – Naseem Shah picks up first five wicket haul of the tournament. His bowling figure reads – 3.3 overs, 20 runs and 5 wickets. He has made giant strides in international cricket with his pace. On the other hand, what a shocker of a performance from Karachi Kings. 113 ALL OUT! This should be an easy chase for Quetta. However, in cricket, nothing can be said for certain. Will Karachi bounce back? Stay Tuned for Live Updates.

  • 9:32 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: Imad Wasim not taking a run anymore. Fair Enough! He is the only chance for Karachi to bat all 20 overs. SIX! Mighty hit from the southpaw! 89m on the board. Naseem Shah seeing some resistance finally. Karachi 113/9 after 17.2 overs.

  • 9:26 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: Final nail in the coffin? OUT! Naseem Shah picks his fourth wicket. Exceptional performance from the youngster. Just as we speak, FOUR! Nicely played from Imad Wasim. Single on the last ball to retain the strike for the next over. Karachi is 104/9 after 16.1 overs.

  • 9:22 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: The Karachi Kings dugout is shocked to see such performance in two back-to-back matches. As far as Quetta Gladiators, phenomenal with the ball and they have taken some tough catches in the field. Naseem brought into the attack. Probably for the final assault. Karachi 95/8 after 15.2 overs.

  • 9:16 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: Imad Wasim is the only hope for Karachi Kings now. Boundaries have been scarce. FREE HIT! Something to cheer for Karachi. Imad Wasim to face Sohail Tanvir. UP IN THE AIR! Taken by Hasnain but no damage done for Karachi. Karachi 90/8 after 15 overs.

  • 9:12 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: Karachi Kings performance with the bat has gone completely downhill since the last match. With just 84 runs on the board, Karachi has lost 8 wickets. Still 6 overs left in the match and still it is doubtful, that the Kings will complete 20 overs or not. Karachi 84/8 after 14 overs.