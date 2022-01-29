LIVE PSL Karachi Kings VS Quetta Gladiators Match 4 Live UPDATES

Karachi: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 4 between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Both teams will be looking to earn their first points in the tournament as the Karachi Kings will host the Quetta Gladiators in the 4th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday. Both teams will enter this Day-Night match as they lost their first games of the season. With the Kings losing comprehensively against defending champions Multan Sultan on Thursday, Peshawar Zalmi got the best of the Gladiators by five wickets in a thriller on Friday night. This game is a great opportunity to get their season back on track.

Both teams are missing their star players due to COVID-19 crisis. Players like Shahid Afridi, Mohammed Amir, who are key players in their franchise, will be missed by Quetta and Karachi desperately.

Teams Squads

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Amir Yamin, Chris Jordan, Faisal Akram, Imad Wasim, Joe Clarke, Jordan Thompson, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Nabi, Muhammad Imran, Qasim Akram/Mohammad Taha, Rohail Nazir, Romario Shepherd, Sahibzada Farhan, Sharjeel Khan, Talha Ahsan, Tom Abell/Ian Cockbain, Umaid Asif

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Ashir Qureshi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Umar Akmal, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Lawrence, Abdul Bangalzai, Khurram Shahzad, Noor Ahmad, Ali Imran, Ghulam Mudassar, Luke Wood

Live Updates

  • 10:57 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: Strategic time-out ends. FOUR! Sarfaraz Ahmed pulls it across square-leg for a boundary. Another FOUR! Sarfaraz cuts another delivery. Sarfaraz finishes it off in style. Quetta Gladiators win by 8 wickets.

  • 10:51 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: Back to Back boundaries and Back to Back fifties for Ahsan Ali. What a player he has been Quetta in the tournament till now. Looks confident and can strike a long ball easily. Oh! Misfield and another FOUR! From Bad to Worse for Karachi. Quetta needs 14 runs off 30 deliveries.

  • 10:47 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: RUN OUT! Can’t understand why Ben Duckett was so worked on the mix up, it was clearly his fault. Ahsan Ali was shouting NO! from the other end but Duckett didn’t bother to listen to him. Karachi gaining some traction with couple of strikes? Stay Tuned for live updates! Quetta needs 26 more from 33.

  • 10:40 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: The game is completely under control for Quetta. Despite loosing Will Smeed wicket, they have nine wickets left for a comprehensive victory. Quetta needs 33 off 42 deliveries.

  • 10:24 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: Since the first powerplay has been finished, Quetta has concentrated more on the boundaries. This opening partnership of Will Smeed and Ahsan Ali have worked wonders for them. Running between the wickets have been great. Quetta 67/0 after 9.1 overs.

  • 10:21 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: Seven runs from Imad’s over. Quetta needs 53 off 72 balls.

  • 10:18 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: Mohammed Nabi in the attack. Required run-rate under 5. Economical over from Nabi. Quetta need 61 off 82 balls.

  • 10:15 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: Misfield and FOUR! Agonizing for Karachi Kings. Babar Azam is looking up in the sky. GOD Save the Kings really. Salt on the wounds. Another FOUR! This time just a punch and it races away towards deep boundary. FOUR! This time from Smeed. Pulls it at the deep mid-wicket boundary. Ends the over with another boundary. Quetta 51/0 after 6 overs.

  • 10:10 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: Mohammed Imran in the attack and SIX! Will Smeed clobbers it over deep mid-wicket boundary for a maximum. Welcomes Imran in style. Good comeback from the youngster. Back of the hand slower ball. Quetta 34/0 after 5 overs.

  • 10:06 PM IST

    KAR vs QUE T20 Live Score: CLUBBED For FOUR! He has just clubbed it into the deep mid-wicket boundary for a four. Ahsan Ali is turning it on here at the National Stadium, Karachi. He looks in a hurry to finish the game. Loud appeal for LBW! Babar asks for the review on the last second. Looks it a bit close. Ultra-edge suggests there was an edge. Good decision from Michael Gough. Quetta 28/0 after 4 overs.