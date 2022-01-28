LIVE PSL Quetta Gladiators VS Peshawar Zalmi Match 2 Live UPDATES

Karachi: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the match between Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium Karachi. Quetta Gladiators, who had a forgettable outing in the previous edition of the Pakistan Super League, will look to made amends this year. They have added a number of big hitters with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer this year and will be hoping for a good result this time around. The star all-rounder Shahid Afridi will miss this game due to Covid-19.Also Read - QUE vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 2: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium, Karachi at 8:00 PM IST January 28

Peshawar Zalmi, who finished second in the points table in the previous edition, would be hoping to leave no stone to fulfill their dreams of clinching the PSL trophy this time around. Like Quetta Gladiators, they have added a good number of attacking batters in their side too and would hope to start their campaign on a high note once again. Also Read - Pakistan Super League 2022 LIVE Streaming: Squads, Schedule, Timings And All You Need to Know

Teams Squads Also Read - KAR vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 1: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans at National Stadium at 8:30 PM IST January 27

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Duckett, Shimron Hetmyer, Luke Wood, Daniel Lawrence, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ghulam Mudassar, Ahsan Ali, Muhammad Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Ali Imran, Abdul Bangalzai, Will Smeed, Khurram Shahzad

Peshawar Zalmi:  Wahab Riaz(c), Kamran Akmal(w), Shoaib Malik, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Hussain Talat, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sameen Gul, Hazratullah Zazai, Arshad Iqbal, Salman Irshad, Sherfane Rutherford, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Umar, Sirajuddin

Check Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Cricket Score, QUE vs PES T20 Live Score and QUE vs PES T20 Live Streaming Online, QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction Today and Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.

Live Updates

  • 9:37 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: FOUR! Iftikhar just clatters it straight down the ground. Last few overs, the damage has been less in comparison to the initial overs. Quetta 174/2 after 18.1 overs.

  • 9:31 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: FOUR! Steered beautifully by Will Smeed. Quetta should cross 200 on this wicket. Looks like a good wicket to bat on and with the dew coming, it will get easier to bat and difficult to bowl. Quetta 165/2 after 17.1 overs.

  • 9:24 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: OUT! Good catch on the boundary by Sherfane Rutherford. Ahsan Ali departs after playing a blinder. Usman Qadir draws first blood and finally gets a breakthrough for his team. One brings Two! OUT! Ben Duckett never looked comfortable in his short innings. OUT! for a duck. Quetta 156/2 after 16 overs.

  • 9:17 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: Sohail Khan is brought into the attack and Ahsan Ali is just not showing any mercy. Three boundaries in the over already including a SIX! Still two deliveries left. Brilliant batting from Smeed!!! Ends the over with a SIX! Quetta 155/0 after 15 overs.

  • 9:06 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: What is going on with Peshawar Zalmi! Imam-ul-Haq drops another catch. Second Dropped catch!! Highest first wicket partnership for Quetta. Sarfaraz acknowledging it from the dugout. Quetta 131/0 after 13.4 overs.

  • 9:01 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: Well struck!!! SIX! Malik was about to end the over well. However, gets clobbered over long-on for a maximum. Ahsan Ali reaches 50 with that shot. FOUR! Oh, that is unlucky! A thick edge which goes over the wicketkeeper’s head for a boundary. Quetta 118/0 after 12.4 overs.

  • 8:54 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: Will Smeed-Ahsan Ali are just dealing in boundaries here. Not a pretty sight for Peshawar Zalmi fan. Captain Shoaib Malik will begin the 12th over. Smeed brings up his fifty with a SIX! Quetta 102/0 after 11.3 overs.

  • 8:48 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: Qadir makes a good comeback after getting thrashed for 14 runs in the first over. Finishing his three over with 19 runs is an achievement. Quetta 90/0 after 10 overs.

  • 8:44 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: Ben Cutting brought into the attack. Ahsan Ali is playing with some power here, however, always finds a fielder. SIX! Monstrous hit from Will Smeed. On the roof! The 20 year old youngster is turning it on for Quetta. Quetta 87/0 after 9 overs.

  • 8:41 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: DROPPED by Sohail Khan. Usman Qadir is not happy as it was simple catch which should have been taken. Qadir finishes an excellent over. Pedestrian from Peshawar. Ahsan Ali-Will Smeed turning it on for Quetta. Quetta 76/0 after 8.1 overs.