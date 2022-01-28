LIVE PSL Quetta Gladiators VS Peshawar Zalmi Match 2 Live UPDATES

Karachi: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the match between Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium Karachi. Quetta Gladiators, who had a forgettable outing in the previous edition of the Pakistan Super League, will look to made amends this year. They have added a number of big hitters with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer this year and will be hoping for a good result this time around. The star all-rounder Shahid Afridi will miss this game due to Covid-19.Also Read - QUE vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 2: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium, Karachi at 8:00 PM IST January 28

Peshawar Zalmi, who finished second in the points table in the previous edition, would be hoping to leave no stone to fulfill their dreams of clinching the PSL trophy this time around. Like Quetta Gladiators, they have added a good number of attacking batters in their side too and would hope to start their campaign on a high note once again. Also Read - Pakistan Super League 2022 LIVE Streaming: Squads, Schedule, Timings And All You Need to Know

Teams Squads Also Read - KAR vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 1: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans at National Stadium at 8:30 PM IST January 27

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Duckett, Shimron Hetmyer, Luke Wood, Daniel Lawrence, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ghulam Mudassar, Ahsan Ali, Muhammad Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Ali Imran, Abdul Bangalzai, Will Smeed, Khurram Shahzad

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz(c), Kamran Akmal(w), Shoaib Malik, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Hussain Talat, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sameen Gul, Hazratullah Zazai, Arshad Iqbal, Salman Irshad, Sherfane Rutherford, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Umar, Sirajuddin

Check Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Cricket Score, QUE vs PES T20 Live Score and QUE vs PES T20 Live Streaming Online, QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction Today and Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.