Karachi: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the match between Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium Karachi. Quetta Gladiators, who had a forgettable outing in the previous edition of the Pakistan Super League, will look to made amends this year. They have added a number of big hitters with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer this year and will be hoping for a good result this time around. The star all-rounder Shahid Afridi will miss this game due to Covid-19.Also Read - QUE vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 2: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium, Karachi at 8:00 PM IST January 28

Peshawar Zalmi, who finished second in the points table in the previous edition, would be hoping to leave no stone to fulfill their dreams of clinching the PSL trophy this time around. Like Quetta Gladiators, they have added a good number of attacking batters in their side too and would hope to start their campaign on a high note once again. Also Read - Pakistan Super League 2022 LIVE Streaming: Squads, Schedule, Timings And All You Need to Know

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Duckett, Shimron Hetmyer, Luke Wood, Daniel Lawrence, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ghulam Mudassar, Ahsan Ali, Muhammad Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Ali Imran, Abdul Bangalzai, Will Smeed, Khurram Shahzad

Peshawar Zalmi:  Wahab Riaz(c), Kamran Akmal(w), Shoaib Malik, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Hussain Talat, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sameen Gul, Hazratullah Zazai, Arshad Iqbal, Salman Irshad, Sherfane Rutherford, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Umar, Sirajuddin

  • 11:12 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: Hussain Talat has been exceptional for Peshawar Zalmi till now. With 32 off just 15 deliveries, he has set up the tempo for the chase brilliantly. Shoaib Malik has struck the spinners whenever he has got the opportunity. Peshawar needs 62 off 41

  • 10:48 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: 11 runs off the over. Haider Ali played the spinner beautifully and collected two back to back boundaries. Game is still in balance with no team ahead. Peshawar 76/2 after 8 overs.

  • 10:39 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: Tom Kohler-Cadmore departs after playing a short but effective innings of 22 (16). Peshawar 62/2 after 6 overs.

  • 10:16 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: Mohammed Hasnain in the attack. Review for an LBW! NOT OUT! Missing the leg stump. FOUR! OH – the dew factor. Races across the turf for a boundary. Full toss and dispatched over covers for a boundary. Yasir Khan starts well. Another boundary. Peshawar 16/0 after 2 overs.

  • 10:07 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second innings of the T20 match between Quetta and Peshawar. Sohail Tanvir – the marquee T20 bowler will start the proceedings for Quetta. Swing straightaway from Tanvir. Peshawar 1/0 after 0.3 overs.

  • 9:49 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: Last ball left in the innings. Will Smeed need three runs to get to his maiden century. OUT! Smeed ends his innings on 97. What an innings from the youngster. Quetta after 20 overs – 190/3

  • 9:46 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: Sameen Gul starts the 19th over with a wicket or is it too above the waist too? OUT! Iftikhar gets out and Mohammed Nawaz joins Will Smeed. FOUR! Thump down the ground for a boundary. ONE BOUNCE, TWO BOUNCES and four.

  • 9:42 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: Will Smeed in his 90’s. Brilliant over from Sohail Khan. Executed five yorkers back to back. OUT! Is it too high? It looks that way. No Ball! FREE HIT! Bowled em’ but it doesn’t matter. Quetta 180/2 after 19 overs.

  • 9:37 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: FOUR! Iftikhar just clatters it straight down the ground. Last few overs, the damage has been less in comparison to the initial overs. Quetta 174/2 after 18.1 overs.

  • 9:31 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: FOUR! Steered beautifully by Will Smeed. Quetta should cross 200 on this wicket. Looks like a good wicket to bat on and with the dew coming, it will get easier to bat and difficult to bowl. Quetta 165/2 after 17.1 overs.