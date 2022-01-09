LIVE SCORE TODAY, PKL Latest Kabaddi UPDATES

Bengaluru: Hello and welcome to our highlights coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) straight from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru. Defending champions Bengal Warriors will take on a struggling Puneri Paltan while top-sport contender Bengaluru Bulls meet U.P. Yoddha in crucial matches of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8 on Sunday. Bengal will be hoping to get into contention for a top-four spot while Bengaluru Bulls will be looking for a win to take over the top spot in the points table from Dabang Delhi K.C. Bengal Warriors, the cup holders have had a stuttering start to their title defence with only captain Maninder Singh and all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh producing note-worthy performances. Pune have also started the season on the backfoot with their experienced stars not producing the expected output. The Bengaluru Bulls have looked like they aren’t going full throttle, yet which will be a concern for opponents considering how the Season 6 champions are still picking up wins. Pawan Sehrawat has spent a surprisingly long time in the dugout this season while Chandran Ranjit has not yet produced a stellar performance. The match is often won in 5-10 minutes where Pawan Sehrawat decides to switch the gears. U.P. Yoddha’s task will be to prevent Pawan from doing this to their defence. The attack is often the best form of defence and Yoddha’s raiding duo of Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal will need to be aggressive against the Bengaluru defence. Surender Gill has efficiently donned the role of lead raider for Yoddha with Pardeep Narwal still moving gingerly on the mat. The two will need to be switched on right from the beginning of the game.Also Read - BLR vs UP Team11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 44 Between Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST January 9 Sunday

Check the latest Pro Kabaddi Live Score, PKL Live Match, Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Live PKL Today, Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Live PKL Today, Pro Kabaddi PKL Live Score, Live Kabaddi Score, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-2022 and Today PKL Kabaddi Latest updates here. Catch live Kabaddi score and updates here. Check PUNvBEN Live PKL 2022 Latest Kabaddi Match Live Score, BLRvUP Live PKL 2022 Latest Kabaddi Match Live Score, Live Kabaddi Streaming Online Hotstar, and PUNvBEN, BLRvUP, Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - PUN vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 43 Between Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST January 9 Sunday