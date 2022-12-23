live

LIVE | Punjab Kings (PBKS) Full Squad List IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Auction: PBKS Opt Out Of Mayank Agarwal Chase

LIVE | Punjab Kings Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: Mayank Agarwal and Odean Smith are the two big names Punjab Kings released ahead of the auction.

LIVE, Punjab Kings Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction

LIVE | Punjab Kings Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction

Punjab Kings’ best finish in the IPL came eight years back in 2014 when they were named as Kings XI Punjab. However, the franchise rebranded itself in 2021 hoping for change in fortunes but nothing happened. The PBKS management stunned everyone when they released Mayank Agarwal and Odean Smith and would be looking for their replacements in the auction on Friday. They might go after an overseas all-rounder who could balance the middle-order, maybe someone from the bunch of Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Cameron Green.

PUNJAB KINGS

Remaining Purse: INR 32.2 Crore

Released Players: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Sandeep Sharma, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Prerak Mankad, Writtick Chatterjee and Ansh Patel.

Current Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

Load More