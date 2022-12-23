LIVE | Punjab Kings (PBKS) Full Squad List IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Auction: PBKS Opt Out Of Mayank Agarwal Chase

live

Punjab Kings’ best finish in the IPL came eight years back in 2014 when they were named as Kings XI Punjab. However, the franchise rebranded itself in 2021 hoping for change in fortunes but nothing happened. The PBKS management stunned everyone when they released Mayank Agarwal and Odean Smith and would be looking for their replacements in the auction on Friday. They might go after an overseas all-rounder who could balance the middle-order, maybe someone from the bunch of Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Cameron Green.

PUNJAB KINGS

Remaining Purse: INR 32.2 Crore

Released Players: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Sandeep Sharma, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Prerak Mankad, Writtick Chatterjee and Ansh Patel.

Current Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

Live Updates

  • 3:06 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab Kings Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: Former PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal goes to SRH for INR 8.25 crore.

  • 2:57 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab Kings Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: After releasing Mayank Agarwal, Punjab Kings are bidding for the Indian opener. It’s a three-way battle between PBKS, CSK and RCB. Oh, RCB backs out. PBKS co-owner Ness Wadia discusses with team members before backing out.

  • 2:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab Kings Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: Here goes the first set of players presented by Arun Singh Dhumal.

  • 2:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab Kings Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: ICYMI, 405 players will go under the hammer with a maximum of 87 slots available to be filled. The minimum strength for each team will have to be 18 while the maximum permitted is 25.

  • 2:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab Kings Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: Good news for franchise owners. The Australian and England players will be available for the full tournament.

  • 2:27 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab Kings Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: All the teams have almost reached the Auction room in Kochi. Final preparations are underway. IPL 2023 Auction to start soon.

  • 2:26 PM IST

  • 2:22 PM IST

  • 2:20 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab Kings Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: All-rounders will be heavily on PBKS’ wishlist and they have plenty of options to choose from. Sikander Raza, Ben Stokes, Cameron Green, Shakib Al Hasan and many more.

  • 2:15 PM IST

