PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao Bronze Medal Match Tokyo Olympics Live

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our badminton coverage of PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao Bronze Medal Match, Live Score and Updates, Tokyo Olympics Badminton Live between PV Sindhu of India and He Bing Jiao of China being played at the Musashino Forest Plaza Crt 1 in Chōfu, Tokyo. Sindhu takes on He Bingjao for the Bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Both players are on the court at the Musahino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 1. India's hopes of winning a gold medal in badminton and seeing PV Sindhu go one better than her silver won at the 2016 Olympic Games were dashed after the sixth seed lost in straight games to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying 18-21, 12-21 on Saturday. The Indian ace, who lost in the singles final at the Rio Olympics, will now fight for the bronze medal against Chinese He Bing Jiao on Sunday. Tai Tzu-Ying will face Chen Yu Fei of China in the final. Sindhu smiled helplessly, looking at her coach as she struggled to find a solution to counter Tai Tzu's acute angles and deceptive shots. The Indian lost the first game in 21 minutes and the second in 19 minutes to go down in 40 minutes. In the other semi-final played before Sindhu's match, Chen overpowered her Chinese compatriot He in three games 21-16, 13-21 and 21-12 in 79 minutes.

World No. 7 Sindhu has had her problems against Bing Jiao of China who has troubled her in the past by attacking her backhand wing. Currently ranked world No. 9, two spots below Sindhu, Bing Jiao enjoys a healthy 9-6 lead in the head-to-head encounters. The Chinese shuttler had won four matches in a row before the 26-year-old Indian shuttler broke the winning streak with a 21-19, 21-19 win at the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals.