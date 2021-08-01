PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao Bronze Medal Match Tokyo Olympics Live

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our badminton coverage of PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao Bronze Medal Match, Live Score and Updates, Tokyo Olympics Badminton Live between PV Sindhu of India and He Bing Jiao of China being played at the Musashino Forest Plaza Crt 1 in Chōfu, Tokyo. Sindhu takes on He Bingjao for the Bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Both players are on the court at the Musahino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 1. India's hopes of winning a gold medal in badminton and seeing PV Sindhu go one better than her silver won at the 2016 Olympic Games were dashed after the sixth seed lost in straight games to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying 18-21, 12-21 on Saturday. The Indian ace, who lost in the singles final at the Rio Olympics, will now fight for the bronze medal against Chinese He Bing Jiao on Sunday. Tai Tzu-Ying will face Chen Yu Fei of China in the final. Sindhu smiled helplessly, looking at her coach as she struggled to find a solution to counter Tai Tzu's acute angles and deceptive shots. The Indian lost the first game in 21 minutes and the second in 19 minutes to go down in 40 minutes. In the other semi-final played before Sindhu's match, Chen overpowered her Chinese compatriot He in three games 21-16, 13-21 and 21-12 in 79 minutes.

World No. 7 Sindhu has had her problems against Bing Jiao of China who has troubled her in the past by attacking her backhand wing. Currently ranked world No. 9, two spots below Sindhu, Bing Jiao enjoys a healthy 9-6 lead in the head-to-head encounters. The Chinese shuttler had won four matches in a row before the 26-year-old Indian shuttler broke the winning streak with a 21-19, 21-19 win at the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals.

Live Updates

  • 5:23 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Online PV Sindhu Live: Good comeback from He Bing Jiao, winning five of the last six points to make it 5-5 vs Sindhu in the first game. The Chinese is showcasing her full range of technical class here in Tokyo. She is mixing it up wonderfully well and her ability to move up the court and push to the back of the net is causing problems for Sindhu. Sindhu needs to stop the run of points for Bingjiao. Sindhu 5-5 Bingjiao in Game 1

  • 5:17 PM IST

    PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Live Updates Tokyo 2020 LIVE: 4 straight points ends for Sindhu! What a start by the Indian champ! He Bingjiao is known for tight defence and a superb technique on the court and thus Sindhu needs to set the pace here. After a run of 4 straight points, Sindhu concedes one with an unforced error. Sindhu 5-2 Bingjiao | 1st Game

  • 5:12 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Score and Updates PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao LIVE: Bingjao has a head-to-head advantage over Sindhu but the last meeting was won by the Indian. Sindhu gets the first point. Both players just limbering up into their full rhythms. Bingjao burns her first challenge on the second point itself. Sindhu takes the 3rd point on the trot and lets out a huge roar. 1st Game | Sindhu 3-0 Bingjao

  • 5:02 PM IST

    Sindhu vs Bingjiao Live Score and Updates Tokyo 2020: PV Sindhu takes on He Bingjao for a Bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Both players are on the court at the Musahino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 1. The Chinese shuttler wins the toss and chooses the end. This means, Sindhu will serve first! Let’s begin!

  • 4:57 PM IST

    Just before the big & tense game, something light!

  • 4:52 PM IST

    PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Live Score Online Tokyo 2020: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 live score – women’s singles badminton bronze medal match between PV Sindhu and China’s He Bing Jiao. If Sindhu wins today, she will become the first Indian female athlete to win two individual medals at the Olympics.

  • 4:47 PM IST
    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates and Score: PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao last meeting –

    The two last met in the BWF World Tour Finals in December 2019 Group A match which Sindhu had won 21-19, 21-19.
  • 4:42 PM IST

    Can Sindhu get past the ‘Wall of China’ Bingjiao in Bronze Medal Playoff?

  • 4:40 PM IST

    PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Live Score Tokyo Olympics 2020: Big-match Reminder – Are you ready for what will be a true spectacle? India’s ace PV Sindhu will be up against He Bingjiao who has been in supreme form. The Chinese southpaw has knocked out the local favourite Nozomi Okuhara. Can Sindhu break the ‘Great Wall of China’ to win the Bronze medal at Tokyo 2020?

  • 4:35 PM IST

    Bing Jiao is coming off two consecutive three-game matches and if this goes the distance, she might lack the energy to stay competitive.