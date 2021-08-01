PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao Bronze Medal Match Tokyo Olympics Live

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our badminton coverage of PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao Bronze Medal Match, Live Score and Updates, Tokyo Olympics Badminton Live between PV Sindhu of India and He Bing Jiao of China being played at the Musashino Forest Plaza Crt 1 in Chōfu, Tokyo. Reigning world champion PV Sindhu beat China’s He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 to clinch a bronze medal in women’s singles badminton event on Sunday. Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. In Rio Olympics, she settled for a silver medal after losing to Spain’s Carolina Marin in the final. Tai Tzu-Ying will face Chen Yu Fei of China in the final. Sindhu smiled helplessly, looking at her coach as she struggled to find a solution to counter Tai Tzu’s acute angles and deceptive shots. The Indian lost the first game in 21 minutes and the second in 19 minutes to go down in 40 minutes. In the other semi-final played before Sindhu’s match, Chen overpowered her Chinese compatriot He in three games 21-16, 13-21 and 21-12 in 79 minutes.Also Read - Sindhu India's Pride, One of Our Most Outstanding Olympians: PM Modi

World No. 7 Sindhu has had her problems against Bing Jiao of China who has troubled her in the past by attacking her backhand wing. Currently ranked world No. 9, two spots below Sindhu, Bing Jiao enjoys a healthy 9-6 lead in the head-to-head encounters. The Chinese shuttler had won four matches in a row before the 26-year-old Indian shuttler broke the winning streak with a 21-19, 21-19 win at the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu, Men's Hockey Team Win; Make it Historic Sunday For India

Live Updates

  • 6:35 PM IST

    Reaction of PV Sindhu’s coach – Park Tae-Sang says it all, pure emotion!

  • 6:21 PM IST

    Game Recognizes Game – Bindra to Sindhu!

  • 6:15 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Online: PV SINDHU WINS BRONZE in TOKYO 2020! The 26-year-old lets out a huge roar to celebrate the historic triumph and look at her coach Park Tae-sang who’s celebrating big-time at the Musashino Forest Plaza. She becomes only the 2nd Indian to win 2 medals at the Olympic Games. She looked in command of the game from the start of the first point of the first game! What a game! What a champion.

  • 6:08 PM IST

  • 6:07 PM IST

    PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Live Score Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu is the first Indian woman to win two Olympics medals. Silver in 2016 Rio Olympics. A bronze medal in Tokyo 2020. What a performance, what an athlete – take a bow PV Sindhu! Sindhu defeated He Bing Jiao of China 21-13, 21-15 in 53 minutes to win the bronze medal for India.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score and Updates PV Sindhu LIVE: PV Sindhu is in a good position in the 2nd Game! A tame shot into the net from Bingjiao. She is a little rattled after that fantastic cross-court drop that Sindhu hit to go 14-11 up. It’s not over yet but Sindhu can see the finish line here. Sindhu leads 15-11 in 2nd Game vs Bingjiao

  • 5:52 PM IST

    Sindhu vs Bingjiao Live Score Online Tokyo 2020 LIVE: It’s raining smashes in Tokyo! Sindhu switches on the ‘beast mode’ in her women’s singles bronze medal match and He Bingjiao is feeling the heat. The Indian ace is unleashing some powerful smashes from all corners of the court. With the contest progressing, Sindhu is enjoying this contest now. Bingjiao is not making good use of her netplay skills. PV Sindhu races to 8-5 in 2nd Game vs Bingjiao

  • 5:45 PM IST

    PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Tokyo 2020 Live Score and Updates: Sindhu’s aggression is reaping her some amazing rewards at the moment! A couple of long shots from He Bing Jiao gave Sindhu an early 4-1 lead in the second game. Good start from Sindhu again. Sindhu’s coach Park Tae Sang is pumped up! Sindhu leads 4-1 in 2nd Game!

  • 5:39 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Online Sindhu vs Bingjiao LIVE: Wow, what a start from PV Sindhu – the Indian ace is only one game away from a historic 2nd Olympic medal. A smash from the He Bingjiao goes wide even as she looks to attack a lot more. Complete domination from Sindhu after the mid-game interval in the 1st game. She took 10 points while allowed Bingjiao only 5. The first game belongs to the defending world champion. Sindhu 21-13 vs He Bingjiao

  • 5:32 PM IST

    PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Live Updates Tokyo 2020 LIVE: This is dominance now from Sindhu! Another big jump smash and the Indian extends her lead to six points against He Bing Jiao of China in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Bronze medal match. Sindhu is dictating the rallies again and Bingjao not being allowed to attack much. A run of 5 points comes to an end for Sindhu with one shot hit into the net. Sindhu 15-9 Bingjao in 1st Game