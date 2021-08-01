PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao Bronze Medal Match Tokyo Olympics Live

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our badminton coverage of PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao Bronze Medal Match, Live Score and Updates, Tokyo Olympics Badminton Live between PV Sindhu of India and He Bing Jiao of China being played at the Musashino Forest Plaza Crt 1 in Chōfu, Tokyo. Reigning world champion PV Sindhu beat China’s He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 to clinch a bronze medal in women’s singles badminton event on Sunday. Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. In Rio Olympics, she settled for a silver medal after losing to Spain’s Carolina Marin in the final. Tai Tzu-Ying will face Chen Yu Fei of China in the final. Sindhu smiled helplessly, looking at her coach as she struggled to find a solution to counter Tai Tzu’s acute angles and deceptive shots. The Indian lost the first game in 21 minutes and the second in 19 minutes to go down in 40 minutes. In the other semi-final played before Sindhu’s match, Chen overpowered her Chinese compatriot He in three games 21-16, 13-21 and 21-12 in 79 minutes.Also Read - Sindhu India's Pride, One of Our Most Outstanding Olympians: PM Modi

World No. 7 Sindhu has had her problems against Bing Jiao of China who has troubled her in the past by attacking her backhand wing. Currently ranked world No. 9, two spots below Sindhu, Bing Jiao enjoys a healthy 9-6 lead in the head-to-head encounters. The Chinese shuttler had won four matches in a row before the 26-year-old Indian shuttler broke the winning streak with a 21-19, 21-19 win at the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu, Men's Hockey Team Win; Make it Historic Sunday For India