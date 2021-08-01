PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao Bronze Medal Match Tokyo Olympics Live

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our badminton coverage of PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao Bronze Medal Match, Live Score and Updates, Tokyo Olympics Badminton Live between PV Sindhu of India and He Bing Jiao of China being played at the Musashino Forest Plaza Crt 1 in Chōfu, Tokyo. India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday became only the second Indian to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world no.9 He Bing Jiao of China in the women's singles third-place play-off. Sindhu, who has returned with medals from each of the big-ticket events such as Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and BWF World Tour Finals in the last five years, outwitted eighth seed Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 to add a bronze to her silver that she had secured at the 2016 Rio Games. Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the first and only other Indian to win two individual Olympic medals, following up his bronze at 2008 Beijing with a silver at the London edition.

World No. 7 Sindhu has had her problems against Bing Jiao of China who has troubled her in the past by attacking her backhand wing. Currently ranked world No. 9, two spots below Sindhu, Bing Jiao enjoys a healthy 9-6 lead in the head-to-head encounters. The Chinese shuttler had won four matches in a row before the 26-year-old Indian shuttler broke the winning streak with a 21-19, 21-19 win at the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals.