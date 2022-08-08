PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li CWG 2022 Badminton Singles Final Live: Indian badminton star PV Sindhu will lock horns against Canada’s Michelle Li for Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham. The winner will win the gold medal. Sindhu was seen in lethal form in CWG so far. India want to witness the same from the shuttler PV.Also Read - PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li CWG 2022 Final Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

Live Updates

  • 2:14 PM IST

    Live PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li, Scores & Updates: Sindhu totally dominates Michelle Li. Sindhi takes five points to lead in set one.

  • 2:12 PM IST

    Live PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li, Scores & Updates: Li wants to push Sindhu towards the net. This was a long Rally by the shuttlers. Live IND 16 vs CAN 9

  • 2:10 PM IST

    Live PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li, Scores & Updates: Michelle Li is looking under pressure. India’s side is looking strong. Live IND 14 vs CAN 8

  • 2:08 PM IST

    Live PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li, Scores & Updates: PV Sindhu making India side strong. India is leading so far. PV Sindhu is leading by 3 points. Live IND 11 vs CAN 8

  • 2:05 PM IST

    Live PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li, Scores & Updates: Indian fans are cheering Sindhu. for the finals. Sindhu again takes lead for the first set. Live IND 9 vs CAN 7

  • 2:04 PM IST

    Live PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li, Scores & Updates: The Nail-biting contest going on between the two. Both are on 7 now.

  • 2:03 PM IST

    Live PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li, Scores & Updates: PV Again takes lead. What a game for India so far. PV Sindhu is leading by 2 points. Live IND 7 vs CAN 6

  • 2:02 PM IST

    Live PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li, Scores & Updates: Michelle Li and Sindhu both are on 4. Sindhu made it again Indian shuttler is still leading by 1. Live IND 5 vs CAN 4

  • 2:00 PM IST

    Live PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li, Scores & Updates: Michelle Li also manages to make a point. But Sindhu is leading by 1 point. Live IND 4 vs CAN 3

  • 1:59 PM IST

    Live PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li, Scores & Updates: Li got a positive start, on the other hand, PV Sindhu takes an early lead. Sindhu is on 3. Live IND 3 vs CAN 1