SINDHU vs OKUHARA BWF World Championships LIVE SCORE & UPDATES

LIVE: PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Score And Updates, BWF World Badminton Championships 2019 Final – Sindhu vs Okuhara Women’s Singles Final: India’s badminton queen – PV Sindhu is just one step away from creating history in Basel as she gets ready to face Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the much-anticipated women’s singles final of World Badminton Championships 2019. Sindhu thumped All England champion Chen Yu Fei in the semifinals to reach her third successive final on Saturday. Sindhu, who had claimed successive silver in the last two editions of the prestigious tournament beside two bronze, was a picture of perfection as she outclassed World No. 3 Chen of China 21-7 21-14 in a 40-minute semifinal.

The 24-year-old from Hyderabad will face either 2013 world champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand or 2017 winner Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the summit clash on Sunday. Olympic silver medallist Sindhu, who came into the match with a 5-3 head-to-head record against Chen, grabbed the initiative quickly. The Indian dished out a compact game, producing angled returns to push Chen to the corners. Sindhu retrieved well and punished any weak return from her rival to dominate the rallies.

Date: August 25, 2019.

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: St. Jakobs-Strasse, Basel

BRIEF PREVIEW: India’s badminton queen – PV Sindhu continued her dominant run in the ongoing BWF World Championships on Saturday to book herself a spot in the finals of the women’s singles event. Sindhu looked in complete command and in her zone right from the word go as she thumped her Chinese opponent – Chen Yu Fei in straight game 21-7, 21- 14 in the semifinal. Courtesy this magnificent performance, the ace Indian shuttler has assured herself of at least a Silver in the coveted World Championships. Apart from maintaining her perfect record against Chinese shuttlers – Sindhu also became the first shuttler to enter her third successive worlds final.

The 24-year-old, who won back-to-back silver medals in the last two editions of the tournament would be itching to go one better this time and become the first shuttler from the country to win that elusive Gold. Along with the Silver, Sindhu also has two bronze against her name at the worlds. In the quarterfinals, Sindhu staged a herculean comeback to beat world number one Taiwanese – Tai Tzu Ying 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 to storm in the semis. (Read Full Report Here)