Live Updates

  • 6:10 PM IST

    SINDHU WINS!!

    She came and she conquered. She becomes the first-ever Indian to win a gold at the BWF World Championships. It was supposed to be a battle of two equal players. But Sindhu completely dominated her opponent against whom she had lost in the final of 2017. Sindhu won the match in just 37 minutes.

    Sindhu wins 21-7, 21-7.
  • 6:08 PM IST

    What an onslaught is has been from the Hyderabad-born PV Sindhu. She is just a point away from the gold medal of BWF World Championship. This is it. This is the moment we all have been waiting for.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    This is surely the most one-sided Women’s single final of BWF World Championships history. Sindhu has completely turned this match as her practice and made Okuhara look like a school player. She is just moments away from the glory.

    Sindhu leads 17-5 in second game.
  • 5:59 PM IST

    At the break of the second game, the Indian badminton star is leading 11-2 and is looking all set to take the game and the match.

    Sindhu leads 11-4 in second game.
  • 5:58 PM IST

    As the commentators say, this is just devastation on display by PV Sindhu. She is looking at her monstrous best and Okuhara has, not for a second, been able to get an upper hand in the match.

    Sindhu leads 10-4 in second game.
  • 5:56 PM IST

    Sindhu is in a mood to not let her opponent take any control of today’s match. She has started the second game with the same intensity and is leading 7-2. Okuhara is yet to find her A game as the match slowly fades away from her.

    Sindhu leads 7-2 in second game.
  • 5:50 PM IST

    That’s it!!

    PV Sindhu breezed through her opponent Okuhara to take the first game 21-7. The dominance she has shown in the opening game would be hard for Okuhara to counter. Byt for the time being the Indian shuttler has taken an early lead and she did it in just 16 minutes.

    Sindhu wins first game 21-7.
  • 5:46 PM IST

    PV Sindhu is one the verge of taking the first game and how easily she is doing it!! Using her height to best of the use, Sindhu is just humiliating Okuhara at the moment.

    Sindhu leads in the first game 18-5.
  • 5:39 PM IST

    PV Sindhu is looking at her solid best as she takes an early lead of 11-2 in the first game. The players have taken the first break and upon returning the Indian shuttler would look to capitalize on her lead and take the first game.

    Sindhu leads 11-2.
  • 5:35 PM IST

    India’s favourite daughter PV Sindhu has started the match on a brighter note as she wins four of the first five points of the match. Sindhu leads 5-1 in the first game of the final of Women’s Singles in BWF World Championship 2019.

SINDHU vs OKUHARA World Championships LIVE SCORE & UPDATES

LIVE: PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Score And Updates, BWF World Badminton Championships 2019 Final – Sindhu vs Okuhara Women’s Singles Final: India’s badminton queen – PV Sindhu is just one step away from creating history in Basel as she gets ready to face Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the much-anticipated women’s singles final of World Badminton Championships 2019. Sindhu thumped All England champion Chen Yu Fei in the semifinals to reach her third successive final on Saturday. Sindhu, who had claimed successive silver in the last two editions of the prestigious tournament beside two bronze, was a picture of perfection as she outclassed World No. 3 Chen of China 21-7 21-14 in a 40-minute semifinal.

The 24-year-old from Hyderabad will face either 2013 world champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand or 2017 winner Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the summit clash on Sunday. Olympic silver medallist Sindhu, who came into the match with a 5-3 head-to-head record against Chen, grabbed the initiative quickly. The Indian dished out a compact game, producing angled returns to push Chen to the corners. Sindhu retrieved well and punished any weak return from her rival to dominate the rallies.

Date: August 25, 2019.

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: St. Jakobs-Strasse, Basel

BRIEF PREVIEW: India’s badminton queen – PV Sindhu continued her dominant run in the ongoing BWF World Championships on Saturday to book herself a spot in the finals of the women’s singles event. Sindhu looked in complete command and in her zone right from the word go as she thumped her Chinese opponent – Chen Yu Fei in straight game 21-7, 21- 14 in the semifinal. Courtesy this magnificent performance, the ace Indian shuttler has assured herself of at least a Silver in the coveted World Championships. Apart from maintaining her perfect record against Chinese shuttlers – Sindhu also became the first shuttler to enter her third successive worlds final.

The 24-year-old, who won back-to-back silver medals in the last two editions of the tournament would be itching to go one better this time and become the first shuttler from the country to win that elusive Gold. Along with the Silver, Sindhu also has two bronze against her name at the worlds. In the quarterfinals, Sindhu staged a herculean comeback to beat world number one Taiwanese – Tai Tzu Ying 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 to storm in the semis. (Read Full Report Here)