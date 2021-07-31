PV Sindhu vs T.Y. Tai Badminton Semifinal Live Score and Updates, Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our badminton coverage of P.V Sindhu vs T.Y. Tai, the semifinal Women’s singles match of Tokyo Olympics 2020, which will take place at Musashino Forest Plaza Crt 1, Tokyo. It is going to be an uphill task for PV Sindhu as she will face the World no.1 Chinese Taipei player T.Y. Tai in the semifinal. Sindhu will come into the match high on confidence after her quarterfinal win against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi as she had won in straight sets by 21-13, 22-20. In fact, Sindhu had to save two game points in the second set as she was down 20-18 but won the last four points in a row to book her berth in the semifinal. Sindhu had won a Silver medal in Rio Olympics and she will look to go all the way in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: Eyes on PV Sindhu, Pooja Rani This Saturday Afternoon

