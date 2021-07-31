PV Sindhu vs T.Y. Tai Badminton Semifinal Live Score and Updates, Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our badminton coverage of P.V Sindhu vs T.Y. Tai, the semifinal Women’s singles match of Tokyo Olympics 2020, which will take place at Musashino Forest Plaza Crt 1, Tokyo. It is going to be an uphill task for PV Sindhu as she will face the World no.1 Chinese Taipei player T.Y. Tai in the semifinal. Sindhu will come into the match high on confidence after her quarterfinal win against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi as she had won in straight sets by 21-13, 22-20. In fact, Sindhu had to save two game points in the second set as she was down 20-18 but won the last four points in a row to book her berth in the semifinal. Sindhu had won a Silver medal in Rio Olympics and she will look to go all the way in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: Eyes on PV Sindhu, Pooja Rani This Saturday Afternoon

Live Updates

  • 3:15 PM IST

    LIVE PV Sindhu vs T.Y. Tai Scores and Updates: Tai has won all her last three matches against Sindhu and the Indian shuttler will need to turn the tables in this big semifinal match.

  • 3:13 PM IST

  • 3:12 PM IST

    LIVE PV Sindhu vs T.Y. Tai Scores and Updates: Tai is well known to be a live-wire on the court and it will be interesting to note how Sindhu will tackle the world no.1.

  • 3:07 PM IST

    LIVE PV Sindhu vs T.Y. Tai Scores and Updates: Sindhu will need to come up with her best against World no.1. The Indian shuttler is in red hot form as she hasn’t lost a single set in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

  • 2:48 PM IST
    LIVE PV Sindhu vs T.Y. Tai Scores and Updates: There will be a lot of expectations from P.V Sindhu as she had won a silver in Rio Olympics. Though she will face a difficult task against World No.1.
  • 2:46 PM IST

    LIVE PV Sindhu vs T.Y. Tai Scores and Updates: Stay tuned for all the live scores and updates for PV Sindhu vs T.Y Tai semifinal Tokyo Olympics 2020 match. The match is expected to begin at 3:20 PM IST.

  • 2:40 PM IST
    LIVE PV Sindhu vs T.Y. Tai Scores and Updates: On the other hand, T.Y. Tai had to sweat hard in her quarterfinal match against Ratchanok Intanon. The World No.1 had won by 14-21, 21-18, 21-18.
  • 2:33 PM IST

    LIVE PV Sindhu vs T.Y. Tai Scores and Updates: Sindhu had won her previous quarterfinal match against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi by 21-13, 22-20. The Indian lanky shuttler had also saved two game points in the second set.

  • 2:23 PM IST

    LIVE PV Sindhu vs T.Y. Tai Scores and Updates: PV Sindhu and T.Y Tai have faced each other on 18 occasions. The World no.1 holds the wood on the Indian as she has won 13 matches whereas Sindhu has won five games.

  • 2:11 PM IST

    LIVE PV Sindhu vs T.Y. Tai Scores and Updates: Hello and welcome to our badminton coverage of PV Sindhu vs T.Y. Tai in the semi-final of Women’s singles Tokyo Olympics.