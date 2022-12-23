live

LIVE | Rajasthan Royals Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: Will RR Go After Stokes and Unadkat?

Rajasthan Royals came close to winning the title last year but Gujarat Titans proved to be the better side in the Final. With the new season, they’ll be looking to bring in new recruits for another shot at the title. The Royals will be looking to bring in a middle-order batter as Rassie van der Dussen didn’t make the cut. The Rajasthan-based outfit will also be looking for an all-rounder option after James Neesham’s departure.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Remaining Purse: INR 13.2 crore

Released Players: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka.

Current Squad: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (ENG), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult (NZ), KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy (WI), Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav.

