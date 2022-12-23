live

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: Will RR Go After Stokes and Unadkat?

LIVE | Rajasthan Royals Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: Follow live updates, new recruits and all the latest regarding RR in the mini-auction.

Published: December 23, 2022 2:36 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE | Rajasthan Royals Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction.

LIVE | Rajasthan Royals Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction

Rajasthan Royals came close to winning the title last year but Gujarat Titans proved to be the better side in the Final. With the new season, they’ll be looking to bring in new recruits for another shot at the title. The Royals will be looking to bring in a middle-order batter as Rassie van der Dussen didn’t make the cut. The Rajasthan-based outfit will also be looking for an all-rounder option after James Neesham’s departure.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Remaining Purse: INR 13.2 crore

Released Players: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka.

Current Squad: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (ENG), Dhruv Jurel,  Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult (NZ), KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy (WI), Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav.

Live Updates

  • 2:43 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 Auction: Rajasthan Royals are going after Harry Brook, the T20 World Cup winner with England.

  • 2:35 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 Auction: The Auction will start in a few minutes. Stay hooked to india.com sports for all the latest updates of the Rajasthan Royals squad.

  • 2:28 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 Auction: Jaydev Unadkat a former Royals could be in contention as well. He recently made his Test comeback for India in the ongoing India vs Bangladesh Test series and have performed well for his Ranji side, Saurashtra. He’s got the experience and will definitely add stability to the squad.

  • 2:19 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 Auction: The Royals are likely to vie to for Ben Stokes. Stokes has been a former player and the management would like to bring the Buttler-Stokes combination again.

  • 1:57 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 Auction: RR have INR 13.2 crore in their kitty. They have to fill their available slots with that amount only.

  • 1:55 PM IST

    Released Players: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka.

  • 1:55 PM IST

    Current Squad | Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (ENG), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult (NZ), KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy (WI), Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav.

  • 1:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 Auction: Rajasthan Royals came close last time around by reaching the final but fell short on the hands of Gujarat Titans. With the new season coming up, RR have retained most of their key players but there are certain key areas they would be looking to make a change for sure.

  • 1:52 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL Auction 2023 as we bring you the latest updates from the Rajasthan Royals side!

Published Date: December 23, 2022 2:36 PM IST