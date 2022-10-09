LIVE | Ranchi Weather Updates

Like during the Lucknow ODI, today at Ranchi as well eyes would be on the skies as there are forecasts of isolated thunderstorms when India takes on South Africa in the second ODI at the JSCA. There is a 55 percent chance of precipitation in the afternoon, as per Accuweather app. The humidity is going to be around 72 percent with a cloud cover of 6 percent.Also Read - IND vs SA: Missed Out On 3rd ODI Tickets? Here's How You Can Still Watch The Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium

Live Updates

  • 4:22 PM IST

    LIVE | Ranchi Weather Updates: Apart from the Hendricks-Markram partnership, SA has struggled against Indian bowlers, especially Siraj.

  • 4:19 PM IST

    LIVE | Ranchi Weather Updates: Despite losing QDK early, SA recovered from that – thanks to Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram. Siraj has been the pick of the bowlers for India and has made a good case for himself ahead of the T20 WC. SA now looks for a big finish with David Miller and Markram.

  • 1:05 PM IST

    LIVE | Ranchi Weather Updates: With forecasts not too bright, stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj opts to bat. Ruturaj Gaikwad is not in India’s XI for this one.

  • 12:49 PM IST

    LIVE | Ranchi Weather Updates: The visitors are in dire need of ICC Super League points and hence the win at Lucknow would do their confidence a world of good. They would like to get another one past the hosts.

  • 12:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Ranchi Weather Updates: So as you can see there is no rain as of now but the threat looms. At the moment, it is looking bright. This would bring a smile to the faces of fans who want to see a thriller on Sunday.

  • 12:30 PM IST

    LIVE | Ranchi Weather Updates: The pitch at Ranchi may not be one where 200 is normal. A score in the region of 160-170 could be challenging. The pitch will assist movement.

  • 12:27 PM IST

    LIVE | Ranchi Weather Updates: With forecasts of rain, the team winning the toss may want to bat first. Not too sure about India after what happened at Lucknow.

  • 12:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Ranchi Weather Updates: On the batting front, it will be important for Shreyas Iyer to score some runs under his belt as the top-order batter is among the reserve batters for the T20 World Cup. Iyer, who has been named vice-captain for the series, bailed India out of a top-order collapse on Thursday. Known for his weakness against short balls and slow strike rate against the pacers, Iyer played a counter-attacking knock.

  • 11:53 AM IST

    LIVE | Ranchi Weather Updates: Rajat Patidar had a net yesterday. Can that be taken as a hint that he is making his debut today? We will have to wait and watch.