LIVE Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Semi-Finals Score & Updates

After four mouthwatering quarter-finals, it is time for the semis. The four teams that have made it through are Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh, While Bengal take on Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai lock horns with Uttar Pradesh. Both the matches are expected to be competitive as all teams are well-matched.Also Read - MUM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final, Fantasy Hints: Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Chinnaswamy, 9.30 AM IST June 14, Tuesday

The matches will start at 9:30 AM IST. Stay tuned to this space for all the live scores and updates. Also Read - Ranji Trophy 2021 to Start From January 5 With Changed Format, Senior Cricket to Start With Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy From October 27

Here is a look at the predicted XIs of the four teams.

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw (c), Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare (wk), Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande

Uttar Pradesh: Karan Sharma (c), Rinku Singh, Aryan Juyal, Samarth Singh, Priyam Garg, Prince Yadav, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Kumar

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Abhishek Porel (wk), Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Ritwik Roy Chowdhary, Sayan Mondal, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel

Madhya Pradesh: Himanshu Mantri, Yash Dubey, Subham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (C), Akshat Raghuvanshi, Mihir Hirwani, Kumar Kartikeya, Ishwar Agarwal, Kuldeep Sen

Live Updates

  • 10:19 AM IST

    LIVE Ranji Trophy S/F Updates, Day 1: The early phase of the game with the new ball was expected to be challenging for the batters. Slowly but surely the spinners would take over.

  • 10:16 AM IST

    LIVE Ranji Trophy S/F Updates, Day 1: Both Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh trying to rebuild after losing an early wicket in the ongoing semis. Jaiswal and Mantri have eyes on them.

  • 10:01 AM IST

  • 9:59 AM IST

    LIVE Ranji Trophy S/F Updates, Day 1: Prithvi Shaw would have hoped to have got a big score and impress the selectors, but that is not to be. He would surely be ruing the missed opportunity.

  • 9:56 AM IST

    LIVE Ranji Trophy S/F Updates, Day 1: For Mumbai, it is about rebuilding from here. They have lost Prithvi Shaw and that is a big wicket. Jaiswal and Jaffer have the skills to see off this period, but do they have the temperament to do it?

  • 9:54 AM IST

    LIVE Ranji Trophy S/F Updates, Day 1: Like Uttar Pradesh, Bengal has also got an early breakthrough. Mukesh Kumar has drawn first blood as he has send Yash Dubey packing for nine. LIVE | MP: 10/1 vs BEN

  • 9:36 AM IST

    LIVE Ranji Trophy 2021-22 S/F Updates, Day 1: Shocking start for Mumbai. Captain Prithvi Shaw departs without a run. He has perished for a duck and that is a big wicket for Uttar Pradesh. LIVE | MUM: 0/1 vs UP

  • 9:29 AM IST

    LIVE Ranji Trophy 2021-22 S/F Updates, Day 1: Bengal will look to make the most of the tinge of green that is there at the wicket in Alur. The strip will get slower as the game progresses and that is when the Bengal spinners will come in to play.

  • 9:21 AM IST

    LIVE Ranji Trophy 2021-22 S/F Updates, Day 1: Madhya Pradesh have opted to bat first versus Bengal. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh have asked Mumbai to bat first. In nearly 15 minutes from now, play will start.

  • 9:17 AM IST

    LIVE Ranji Trophy 2021-22 S/F Updates, Day 1: One has to laud the Madhya Pradesh side who have done well despite missing star players like Venkatesh Iyer and Avesh Khan. They would surely give Bengal a run for their money. Ideally, the team winning the toss would like to bat first.