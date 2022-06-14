LIVE Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Semi-Finals Score & Updates

After four mouthwatering quarter-finals, it is time for the semis. The four teams that have made it through are Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh, While Bengal take on Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai lock horns with Uttar Pradesh. Both the matches are expected to be competitive as all teams are well-matched.

The matches will start at 9:30 AM IST. Stay tuned to this space for all the live scores and updates.

Here is a look at the predicted XIs of the four teams.

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw (c), Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare (wk), Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande

Uttar Pradesh: Karan Sharma (c), Rinku Singh, Aryan Juyal, Samarth Singh, Priyam Garg, Prince Yadav, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Kumar

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Abhishek Porel (wk), Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Ritwik Roy Chowdhary, Sayan Mondal, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel

Madhya Pradesh: Himanshu Mantri, Yash Dubey, Subham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (C), Akshat Raghuvanshi, Mihir Hirwani, Kumar Kartikeya, Ishwar Agarwal, Kuldeep Sen