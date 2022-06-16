LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F, Day 3 Score and Updates : Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed gave Bengal hope after they lost early wickets. But on Day 3, after reaching their hundred – both departed and that meant Bengal folded for 273 conceding a crucial 68-run lead to Madhya Pradesh. Now, it is over to the Bengal bowlers to get them back in the hunt.Also Read - Manoj Tiwary's Love Letter Celebration For Wife Sushmita After Century in Ranji S/F; PIC Goes Viral

Mumbai, in the other semis, is on top as Uttar Pradesh have lost three wickets in under 100. UP still trail by 297 runs and have seven wickets in hand. UP need a massive partnership to get them out of trouble.

