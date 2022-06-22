Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Score, Ranji Trophy Final 2022 Live UpdatesAlso Read - Prithvi Shaw REVEALS 'No One Congratulated me After a 50' Ahead of Ranji Final Between Mumbai-Madhya Pradesh

Ranji giants Mumbai take on Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru in the Ranji Trophy final. While all the talk is around the coaches, it is expected to be a mouthwatering clash. Both sides have played good cricket to reach here and they would like to do it one-last time this season at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

LIVE | Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Score, Ranji Trophy Final 2022: MUM Eye 42nd Title

Live Updates

  • 10:37 AM IST

    LIVE | MP vs MUM Score: The duo have more importantly seen off the first hour without any casualties. From here, the conditions for batting is likely to improve. LIVE | MUM: 52/0 vs MP

  • 10:36 AM IST

    LIVE | MP vs MUM Score: Jaiswal is looking in good form. He is not playing any rash shots, just play it on its merit. Shaw and Jaiswal have brought up a fifty-run stand.

  • 10:21 AM IST

    LIVE | MP vs MUM Score: Jaiswal and Shaw have shifted gears, but what is important for Mumbai is that they carry on and may be see them off till lunch and take it on from there. LIVE | MUM: 44/0 vs MP

  • 10:01 AM IST

    LIVE | MP vs MUM Score: Jaiswal, who was 0 off 53 balls at one point of time in the semis, has raced to 18 off 23 balls. He is looking to be aggressive.

  • 9:57 AM IST

    LIVE | MP vs MUM Score: The first SIX of the final and it has come of the blade of Jaiswal. He may not have got it out of the middle of the bat, but then he rocked back and hit a boundary of the next ball. Jaiswal is just opening up now. LIVE | MUM: 24/0 vs MP

  • 9:50 AM IST

    LIVE | MP vs MUM Score: Prithvi Shaw living dangerously. He is having a problem reading Kartikeya. MP have spilled a bat-pad chance of Shaw. MP would hope that miss does not come back to haunt them.

  • 9:47 AM IST

    LIVE | MUM vs MP Score: The best part is, this is a lively pitch and not a placid one where one can hit on the up. But yes, as the game goes on, the pitch will become better for batting. MP miss a runout chance. Miscommunication from the MP fielders gives Jaiswal as respite.

  • 9:41 AM IST

    LIVE | MUM vs MP Score: Kumar Kartikeya with his second over. This is an interesting strategy from Himanshu Mantri. Both Jaiswal and Shaw love pace and Mantri is not giving that.

  • 9:37 AM IST

    LIVE | MUM vs MP Score: There is moisture in the wicket and the bowlers would like to make the most of it. There is a hint of swing as well. MP start with an orthodox field. Shaw hits his first boundary. LIVE | MUM: 9/0 vs MP

  • 9:24 AM IST