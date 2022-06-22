LIVE | Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Score, Ranji Trophy Final 2022

Ranji giants Mumbai take on Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru in the Ranji Trophy final. While all the talk is around the coaches, it is expected to be a mouthwatering clash. Both sides have played good cricket to reach here and they would like to do it one-last time this season at the Chinnaswamy stadium.Also Read - Prithvi Shaw REVEALS 'No One Congratulated me After a 50' Ahead of Ranji Final Between Mumbai-Madhya Pradesh

Live Updates

  • 9:13 AM IST

    LIVE | MUM vs MP Score: Fans would hope Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw gets a big one. The thing is, the time till he is in the middle – it is pure entertainment.

  • 9:11 AM IST

    LIVE | MUM vs MP Score: We will update you with the playing 11s in a while. How do you see this call from Prithvi Shaw – is it the right move in a final?

  • 9:10 AM IST

    Mumbai have won the toss and as expected they have opted to bat first.

  • 8:56 AM IST

  • 8:55 AM IST

    LIVE | You can watch the match on Star Sports and live stream it on Disney+Hotstar.

  • 8:54 AM IST

    LIVE | MP reached their first final in 21 years. The wait has been long and now they have a chance to make it sweet with a win. Mumbai, who eye their 42nd title, stand in their way. All to play for as the two teams meet.

  • 8:48 AM IST

    LIVE | MP would have to play out of their skins to give Mumbai a run for their money. Mumbai has the power in their batting and that could make all the difference. Not just Prithvi Shaw; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and a few others are also in good form.

  • 8:44 AM IST

    LIVE | While MP will rely heavily on Himanshu Mantri, Kumar Kartikeya; they would hope Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava get a big one in the big one.

  • 8:40 AM IST

    LIVE | Stay tuned for the toss, playing XI and the pitch report. One gets the feeling that both sides would prefer batting first in the final. We are minutes away from that. The toss takes place at 9 AM.

  • 8:38 AM IST

    LIVE | The two sides have a history dating back 78 years when the erstwhile Bombay took on the Holkar at the Brabourne stadium in the 1944-45 final.