LIVE Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Semi-Finals Score & Updates

After four mouthwatering quarter-finals, it is time for the semis. The four teams that have made it through are Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh, While Bengal take on Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai lock horns with Uttar Pradesh. Both the matches are expected to be competitive as all teams are well-matched.Also Read - MUM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final, Fantasy Hints: Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Chinnaswamy, 9.30 AM IST June 14, Tuesday

The matches will start at 9:30 AM IST. Stay tuned to this space for all the live scores and updates. Also Read - Ranji Trophy 2021 to Start From January 5 With Changed Format, Senior Cricket to Start With Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy From October 27

Live Updates

  • 11:17 AM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F Updates, Day 1: Shubham Sharma and Himanshu Mantri have rebuild after the early loss of Yash Dubey for nine. The pitch also seems to have eased out making batting a little more easier. LIVE | MP: 37/2 vs BEN

  • 10:49 AM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F Updates, Day 1: Young Shivam Mavi has been splendid with the ball. He dismissed Arman Jaffer and looks good for more. The early wicket would give him a lot of confidence.

  • 10:46 AM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F Updates, Day 1: The going has been difficult for the batters and the credit for that goes to the bowlers, who have been disciplined with their line and length.

  • 10:19 AM IST

    LIVE Ranji Trophy S/F Updates, Day 1: The early phase of the game with the new ball was expected to be challenging for the batters. Slowly but surely the spinners would take over.

  • 10:16 AM IST

    LIVE Ranji Trophy S/F Updates, Day 1: Both Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh trying to rebuild after losing an early wicket in the ongoing semis. Jaiswal and Mantri have eyes on them.

  • 10:01 AM IST

  • 9:59 AM IST

    LIVE Ranji Trophy S/F Updates, Day 1: Prithvi Shaw would have hoped to have got a big score and impress the selectors, but that is not to be. He would surely be ruing the missed opportunity.

  • 9:56 AM IST

    LIVE Ranji Trophy S/F Updates, Day 1: For Mumbai, it is about rebuilding from here. They have lost Prithvi Shaw and that is a big wicket. Jaiswal and Jaffer have the skills to see off this period, but do they have the temperament to do it?

  • 9:54 AM IST

    LIVE Ranji Trophy S/F Updates, Day 1: Like Uttar Pradesh, Bengal has also got an early breakthrough. Mukesh Kumar has drawn first blood as he has send Yash Dubey packing for nine. LIVE | MP: 10/1 vs BEN

  • 9:36 AM IST

    LIVE Ranji Trophy 2021-22 S/F Updates, Day 1: Shocking start for Mumbai. Captain Prithvi Shaw departs without a run. He has perished for a duck and that is a big wicket for Uttar Pradesh. LIVE | MUM: 0/1 vs UP