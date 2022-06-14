LIVE Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Semi-Finals Score & Updates

After four mouthwatering quarter-finals, it is time for the semis. The four teams that have made it through are Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh, While Bengal take on Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai lock horns with Uttar Pradesh. Both the matches are expected to be competitive as all teams are well-matched.Also Read - MUM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final, Fantasy Hints: Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Chinnaswamy, 9.30 AM IST June 14, Tuesday

The matches will start at 9:30 AM IST. Stay tuned to this space for all the live scores and updates. Also Read - Ranji Trophy 2021 to Start From January 5 With Changed Format, Senior Cricket to Start With Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy From October 27

BEN vs MP Live | MUM vs UP Live | Ranji Trophy 2021-22, Ranji Trophy 2021-22 semi-finals, Ranji Trophy 2021-22 schedule, Ranji Trophy 2021-22 squads, Ranji Trophy 2021-22 timings, Ranji Trophy 2021-22 venues, Ranji Trophy 2021-22 live score, Ranji Trophy 2021-22 cricket score, Ranji Trophy 2021-22 live streaming, Ranji Trophy 2021-22 live, Ranji Trophy 2021-22 live score, Ranji Trophy 2021-22 live updates