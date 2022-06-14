LIVE Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Semi-Finals Score & Updates

After four mouthwatering quarter-finals, it is time for the semis. The four teams that have made it through are Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh, While Bengal take on Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai lock horns with Uttar Pradesh. Both the matches are expected to be competitive as all teams are well-matched.Also Read - MUM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final, Fantasy Hints: Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Chinnaswamy, 9.30 AM IST June 14, Tuesday

The matches will start at 9:30 AM IST. Stay tuned to this space for all the live scores and updates. Also Read - Ranji Trophy 2021 to Start From January 5 With Changed Format, Senior Cricket to Start With Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy From October 27

Live Updates

  • 2:15 PM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F Updates, Day 1: Mumbai eventually reach 100 in the 52nd over. Also, Jaiswal has brought up his fifty. He would know he needs to bat on and get a big one. LIVE | MUM: 109/3 vs UP

  • 2:09 PM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F Updates, Day 1: Bengal will ideally want another wicket before tea. It would be even better if they can dismiss Mantri. The Bengal bowlers have done a decent job thus far. LIVE | MP: 146/4 vs BEN

  • 1:59 PM IST

  • 1:48 PM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F Updates, Day 1: MP bring up 100 and a lot of credit needs to be given to Himanshu Mantri. He has continued his good run of form and brought up a timely fifty. He knows he needs to continue if MP needs to get to safety. LIVE | MP: 101/4 vs BEN

  • 1:45 PM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F Updates, Day 1: Madhya Pradesh have lost four wickets and Bengal are well and truly on top in Alur, whereas in M Chinnaswamy Yashaswi Jaiswal is putting up a fight after Mumbai lose three wickets.

  • 12:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F Updates, Day 1: Big fish for Bengal. They have the big wicket of Rajat Patidar. Patidar has been in good form and hence this wicket would create a sense of panic in the MP dressing-room. Mukesh Kumar has been the pick of the Bengal bowlers. He has picked up two wickets. LIVE | MP: 75/3 vs BEN

  • 11:17 AM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F Updates, Day 1: Shubham Sharma and Himanshu Mantri have rebuild after the early loss of Yash Dubey for nine. The pitch also seems to have eased out making batting a little more easier. LIVE | MP: 37/2 vs BEN

  • 10:49 AM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F Updates, Day 1: Young Shivam Mavi has been splendid with the ball. He dismissed Arman Jaffer and looks good for more. The early wicket would give him a lot of confidence.

  • 10:46 AM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F Updates, Day 1: The going has been difficult for the batters and the credit for that goes to the bowlers, who have been disciplined with their line and length.

  • 10:19 AM IST

    LIVE Ranji Trophy S/F Updates, Day 1: The early phase of the game with the new ball was expected to be challenging for the batters. Slowly but surely the spinners would take over.