LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F, Day 3

LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F, Day 3: Manoj Tiwary Hits Hundred, Shahbaz Ahmed Nearing Century | Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh | Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh

Live Updates

  • 11:19 AM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F, Day 3: And finally, BEN allout for 273. They have conceded an important 68-run lead. Now, it is over to the Bengal spinners, who would be expected to get them back in the hunt.

  • 11:15 AM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F, Day 3: Shahbaz Ahmed perishes, he was looking to step up the ante and a loss of concentration led to his downfall. The Bengal side’s first innings has been a tale of two centuries. They are still trailing. LIVE | BEN: 273/9 vs MP

  • 10:54 AM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F, Day 3: Uttar Pradesh in further trouble as Karan Sharma departs. Mumbai are in control of their semi-final. Rinku Singh comes in with a lot of rebuilding to do. LIVE | UP: 64/3 vs MUM

  • 10:42 AM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F, Day 3: Pradipta Pramanick has been dropped by Rajat Patiday. Could be a big miss. Shahbaz is nearing his century and it would be interesting to see if he shifts gears after the milestone with not much batting left.

  • 10:36 AM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F, Day 3: Kartikeya and Saransh have bowled brilliantly for Madhya Pradesh. They have shown the patience with the old ball and not rushed to pick up wickets. The duo account for the five out of the seven wickets that Bengal have lost.

  • 10:32 AM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F, Day 3: Shahbaz Ahmed would hold the key for Bengal from here. Things were looking up for Bengal when Manoj Tiwary was in the middle. Since his departure, the going has been tough. LIVE | BEN: 243/7 vs MP

  • 10:20 AM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F, Day 3: While Bengal find themselves in trouble, Uttar Pradesh too are in a spot of bother against Mumbai. UP has two wickets and they still trail by 346 runs. LIVE | UP: 47/2 vs MUM

  • 10:17 AM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F, Day 3: Bengal Sports minister Manoj Tiwary falls after getting to a hundred. Big wicket and what it does is, it gets another wicket. Sayan Modal departs for a duck. Onus now on Shahbaz Ahmed to rebuild. LIVE | BEN: 237/7 vs MP

  • 10:15 AM IST

    LIVE | Ranji Trophy S/F, Day 3: Hello and welcome to the live updates of Day 3 of the ongoing semi-finals. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.