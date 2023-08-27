Home

Sports

LIVE Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS Score: The Game Begins

live

LIVE Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS Score: The Game Begins

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS: Biggest challenge for Leo Messi is yet to come as they face test to climb into the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs field. Check Live streaming deets.

LIVE Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS Score: All Eyes On Lionel Messi's League Debut. (Image: Twitter)

LIVE Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS Score & Updates

New York: Messi and Miami have already won Leagues Cup, earned a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot and will host the US Open Cup final on Sept. 27 against Houston Dynamo FC. It’s hard to imagine a more successful start to this new era – all as Messi tallies 10 goals and six assists in eight games across all competitions. But now comes perhaps their biggest challenge yet: climbing into the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs field, starting with this showdown on the outskirts of the Big Apple. Messi, alongside former FC Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, will look to start a steep climb up the Eastern Conference table and into the playoff field. The Herons, trying to dig out of a pre-Messi era hole, are in last place (15th) and need to reach ninth place to qualify for the postseason – meaning they have 12 games to make up a 14-point gap before Decision Day (Oct. 21). The Red Bulls hope to extend their league-record playoff streak to 14 seasons; they have 10 games left to make up a three-point gap and vault into/above ninth place in the East. That sounds doable, though head coach Troy Lesesne’s squad is not without its flaws.

Trending Now

What is the timing of the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS Match ?

The Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls, Major League Soccer match will start at 5:00 AM IST.

Where is the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS Match ?

The Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls, Major League Soccer match will be played at Red Bull Arena, New York.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS Match ?

The Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls, Major League Soccer match will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS Match ?

The Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls, Major League Soccer live streaming will be available on Apple TV+.

Inter Miami Full Squad

#1 Callender, #21 Marsman, #29 Dos Santos, #99 Jensen; #2 Yedlin, #4 McVey, #15 Sailor, #18 Alba, #20 Neville, #24 Fray, #27 Keyvtsov, #31 Miller, #32 Allen, #33 Negri, #55 Hall, #62 Boatwright; #3 Arroyo, #5 Busquets, #7 Mota, #13 Ulloa, #16 Taylor, #26 Gregore, #28 Azcona, #30 Cremaschi, #41 Ruiz, #43 Sunderland; #9 Campana, #10 Messi, #14 Jean, #17 Martinez, #19 Robinson, #22 Stefanelli, #49 Borgelin

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES