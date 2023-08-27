Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS Score: The Game Begins
live

LIVE Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS Score: The Game Begins

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS: Biggest challenge for Leo Messi is yet to come as they face test to climb into the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs field. Check Live streaming deets.

Updated: August 27, 2023 5:04 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Inter Miami, Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Live, Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Live Score, Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls football, Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS, Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Major League Soccer, Inter Miami matches, Inter Miami fixtures, Inter Miami schedule, MLS, MLS matches, MLS fixtures, MLS Schedule, Major League Soccer, Lionel Messi, Lionel Messi Inter Miami
LIVE Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS Score: All Eyes On Lionel Messi's League Debut. (Image: Twitter)

LIVE Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS Score & Updates

New York: Messi and Miami have already won Leagues Cup, earned a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot and will host the US Open Cup final on Sept. 27 against Houston Dynamo FC. It’s hard to imagine a more successful start to this new era – all as Messi tallies 10 goals and six assists in eight games across all competitions. But now comes perhaps their biggest challenge yet: climbing into the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs field, starting with this showdown on the outskirts of the Big Apple. Messi, alongside former FC Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, will look to start a steep climb up the Eastern Conference table and into the playoff field. The Herons, trying to dig out of a pre-Messi era hole, are in last place (15th) and need to reach ninth place to qualify for the postseason – meaning they have 12 games to make up a 14-point gap before Decision Day (Oct. 21). The Red Bulls hope to extend their league-record playoff streak to 14 seasons; they have 10 games left to make up a three-point gap and vault into/above ninth place in the East. That sounds doable, though head coach Troy Lesesne’s squad is not without its flaws.

Also Read:

Trending Now

What is the timing of the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS Match ?

The Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls, Major League Soccer match will start at 5:00 AM IST.

Where is the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS Match ?

The Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls, Major League Soccer match will be played at Red Bull Arena, New York.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS Match ?

The Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls, Major League Soccer match will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS Match ?

The Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls, Major League Soccer live streaming will be available on Apple TV+.

Inter Miami Full Squad
#1 Callender, #21 Marsman, #29 Dos Santos, #99 Jensen; #2 Yedlin, #4 McVey, #15 Sailor, #18 Alba, #20 Neville, #24 Fray, #27 Keyvtsov, #31 Miller, #32 Allen, #33 Negri, #55 Hall, #62 Boatwright; #3 Arroyo, #5 Busquets, #7 Mota, #13 Ulloa, #16 Taylor, #26 Gregore, #28 Azcona, #30 Cremaschi, #41 Ruiz, #43 Sunderland; #9 Campana, #10 Messi, #14 Jean, #17 Martinez, #19 Robinson, #22 Stefanelli, #49 Borgelin

Live Updates

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.