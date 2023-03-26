Home

Sports

LIVE Updates | RCB Unbox Event: Terrific Trio Reunion in SPOTLIGHT

live

LIVE Updates | RCB Unbox Event: Terrific Trio Reunion in SPOTLIGHT

RCB Unbox Event LIVE: Ahead of the IPL 2023, RCB are hosting a star-studded event on March 26 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The RCB unbox event will have a plethora of stars and will start at 4 PM IST on Sunday. Check LIVE streaming details.

RCB Unbox 2023 Event: From full squad practice, Hall of Fame induction, to Sonu Nigam’s Live Performance, All You Need To Know About Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Unbox Event

LIVE Updates | RCB Unbox Event

Ahead of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League, the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise has organised a special event for the fans. The RCB unbox event is set to take place today at the Chinnaswamy stadium. The event will see the reunion of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.

What Is RCB Unbox Event?

The franchise will honour Gayle and De Villiers at the RCB Unbox event for their contributions to the franchise. Their jersey numbers 17 (ABD) and 333 (Gayle) will be retired permanently as a tribute and both the legendary cricketers will be inducted into RCB Hall Of Fame.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.