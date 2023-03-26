Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates | RCB Unbox Event: Terrific Trio Reunion in SPOTLIGHT
RCB Unbox Event LIVE: Ahead of the IPL 2023, RCB are hosting a star-studded event on March 26 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The RCB unbox event will have a plethora of stars and will start at 4 PM IST on Sunday. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 26, 2023 10:27 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

RCB Unbox 2023 Event: From full squad practice, Hall of Fame induction, to Sonu Nigam’s Live Performance, All You Need To Know About Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Unbox Event

Ahead of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League, the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise has organised a special event for the fans. The RCB unbox event is set to take place today at the Chinnaswamy stadium. The event will see the reunion of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.

Also Read:

What Is RCB Unbox Event?

The franchise will honour Gayle and De Villiers at the RCB Unbox event for their contributions to the franchise. Their jersey numbers 17 (ABD) and 333 (Gayle) will be retired permanently as a tribute and both the legendary cricketers will be inducted into RCB Hall Of Fame.

Live Updates

  • 10:22 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB Unbox Event: Surely, Gayle and ABD’s presence would motivate the youngsters in the side ahead of the big season. Kohli would also be there to add to the star power.

  • 10:20 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB Unbox Event: The clock is ticking away and fans are getting anxious as they want the gates of the Chinnaswamy to open for them. It is scheduled to open at 3 PM IST.

  • 10:04 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB Unbox Event: Rajat Patidar’s MRI scan will happen on April 14th which will determine his participation in the 2nd half of IPL. Patidar has been impressive last season and his domestic season has been phenomenal.

  • 10:02 AM IST

  • 9:59 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB Unbox Event: Fans would be looking forward to seeing the bromance between the three biggest match-winners at RCB. All three made heads turn with their entry yesterday.

  • 9:46 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB Unbox Event: According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, star Indian middle-order batter Rajat Patidar and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood could miss the IPL 2023.

  • 9:28 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB Unbox Event: It is expected to be a full house at the Chinnaswamy today evening. Fans have already started queuing up outside the venue.

  • 9:23 AM IST
    LIVE Updates | RCB Unbox Event: Hall of Fame induction, Live Performances, dance from a few of the celebrities, and full practice by RCB players are planned for the RCB Unbox Event.
  • 8:58 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB Unbox Event: Over the years, RCB has had the stars but they have not come together to lift the crown. This year, Faf du Plessis and Co. would like to change that.

  • 8:46 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB Unbox Event: The event is not restricted to stars, as fans can attend the event by purchasing tickets from RCB’s official website.

Topics

Published Date: March 26, 2023 10:26 AM IST

