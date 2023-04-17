Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • RCB vs CSK LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Kohli Perishes, du Plessis-Lomror Key In Run-Chase
live

RCB vs CSK LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Kohli Perishes, du Plessis-Lomror Key In Run-Chase

Bangalore vs Chennai, IPL 2023: Kohli Perishes, du Plessis-Lomror Key In Run-Chase. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match 24.

Updated: April 17, 2023 9:39 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Faf du Plessis (C)

22* (10) 3x4, 1x6

Glenn Maxwell

13 (6) 0x4, 2x6

Akash Singh

(2.1-0-19-1)*

Tushar Deshpande

(2-0-22-1)
RCB vs CSK, RCB vs CSK live score, RCB vs CSK live updates, RCB vs CSK live streaming, RCB vs CSK live online streaming, RCB vs CSK squads, RCB vs CSK head to head, RCB vs CSK squads, RCB vs CSK dream11, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Live streaming, RCB vs CSK live updates, RCB vs CSK live streaming, Cricket News, MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni NEWS, MS Dhoni AGE, MS Dhoni updates, MS Dhoni runs, MS Dhoni records, MS Dhoni csk, MS Dhoni ipl, Virat Kohli,Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Kohli news
LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni Face Off In Southern Derby.

Live Updates

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: OUT!! Lomror survived a scare in the earlier over but now Tushar Deshpande does everything right to get the batter out. RCB lose their second wicket. RCB 15/2 (2)

  • 9:36 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: OUT!! Chopped on!! Virat Kohli departs!! Akash Singh with a perfect impact early on in the run-chase. Mahipal Lomror is the new batter in for RCB. As we speak, Maheesh drops a dolly and Lomror should’ve been sent back to the pavilion. RCB 6/1 (1)

  • 9:31 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Akash Singh has the new ball. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis open innings for RCB.

  • 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: MAXWELL TO MOEEN: 1 RUN AND CHENNAI SUPER KINGS PUT UP A BIG SCORE OF 226/6. CSK 226/6 (20)

  • 9:16 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: MAXWELL TO DHONI: 1 RUN.

  • 9:15 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: MAXWELL TO JADEJA: OUT!!! JADEJA SKIES IT HIGH UP IN THE AIR AND A SIMPLE CATCH FOR SUYASH.

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: MAXWELL TO JADEJA: WIDE!! TOO MANY EXTRAS!

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: MAXWELL BOWLS!! AND JADEJA SMASHES A MAXIMUM!! 6 RUN!!

  • 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: SUCCESSFUL REVIEW! NO-BALL AND ONCE AGAIN A FREE-HIT! HARSHAL PATEL WILL HAVE TO GO OFF AS PER RULE AS HE NOW CANNOT BALL THE REMAINING DELIVERIES.

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Patel to Moeen- 1 run. The batters have gone for a waist-height no-ball review.

LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Monday.

Also Read:

Du Plessis said the dew was one of the factors that got him to field first.

“We will bowl first. I think the nature of pitches will turn, but 180-200 will be a nice target to chase. It is quite a small ground and the ball travels, the surface is good and a little bit of dew could help. No changes in our starting XI but got some tricks up our sleeve for the impact player,” he said at the toss.

CSK skipper M.S Dhoni said it was important not to look too far ahead.

“The toss does matter because this is a venue where it is difficult to contain batters in the second innings. And not to forget dew. I think what’s important is not looking ahead, maybe 180-200 is a par score but we need to keep re-evaluating every 3-4 overs on where we stand and what would be a good total to get to. That is a better way to approach, rather than keeping a total in mind,” said Dhoni.

CSK made one change in their squad as Sisanda Magala is injured. Matheesha Pathirana comes in his place.

“The good thing is all the players who have come in to replace guys have performed well. But these injuries haven’t been ideal, but that’s what happens because the IPL comes at the end of the cricket season,” Dhoni said.

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Substitutes: Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhanshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj

Substitutes: Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 17, 2023 9:39 PM IST

Updated Date: April 17, 2023 9:39 PM IST

More Stories