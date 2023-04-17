Top Recommended Stories

RCB vs CSK LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Conway-Rahane Lead Charge For Chennai

Bangalore vs Chennai, IPL 2023: Conway-Rahane Lead Charge For Chennai. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match 24.

Updated: April 17, 2023 7:58 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Devon Conway

49* (31) 2x4, 4x6

Shivam Dube

1 (1) 0x4, 0x6

Wanindu Hasaranga

(1.4-0-15-1)*

Harshal Patel

(1-0-14-0)
LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni Face Off In Southern Derby.

Live Updates

  • 8:16 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: OUT! Ajinkya Rahane’s knock comes to an end!! Wanindu Hasaranga removes with the googly. Finally a wicket again for Bengaluru. Rahane goes for 37. Dube is the new man in. CSK 90/2 (9.3)

  • 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane and Devon Conway combining well as both chalk out 14 runs from the 9th over. Chennai are getting better and better with every passing over. CSK 83/1 (9)

  • 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: 7 runs coming off the last over and after a fast-flowing powerplay, Conway and Rahane are going at a steady rate for Chennai Super Kings. CSK now stand at 69/1 after 8. CSK 69/1 (8)

  • 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: 9 runs from the last over as Chennai get past 60 runs after 7 overs of play. CSK 62/1 (7)

  • 8:00 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: 15 runs from the over and Ajinkya Rahane is turning out to be a serious problem for the homes-side. The former RR and KKR man is going at a strike-rate of 200. CSK 55/1 (6.2)

  • 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: 13 runs from the over, good over from Chennai’s point of view. Ajinkya Rahane making his presence felt once again in the CSK innings. CSK 38/1 (5)

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Another good over, only 6 runs coming off the over as Chennai reach 25/1 after 4 overs of play. A lot of work need to be done. CSK 25/1 (4)

  • 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Another 3-run over from Siraj and he also gets the important wicket of Mohammed Siraj. Bangalore get a good start inside the powerplay. CSK 19/1 (3)

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: OUT!!! Rururaj Gaikwad departs while trying to go for the big shot!! Mohammed Siraj draws first blood for Bangalore. CSK 16/1 (2.2)

  • 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: 13 runs coming from Parnell’s first over. CSK getting the all-important runs early on after Siraj’s tidy over. CSK 16/0 (2)

LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Chennai Super Kings will look to pick up the pace in the middle overs and hope their inspirational skipper MS Dhoni takes the field despite a knee niggle against fierce rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eagerly awaited Southern derby in the IPL here on Monday. It will be a special atmosphere at the Chinnaswamy Stadium when the two teams battle to gain momentum after an up and down campaign so far.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Published Date: April 17, 2023 7:58 PM IST

