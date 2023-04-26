Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • RCB vs KKR LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Struggling Kolkata Desperate For Victory Against Bangalore
live

RCB vs KKR LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Struggling Kolkata Desperate For Victory Against Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 36: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match 36.

Published: April 26, 2023 5:59 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

RCB vs KKR, RCB vs KKR live score, RCB vs KKR live updates, RCB vs KKR live streaming, RCB vs KKR live online streaming, RCB vs KKR squads, RCB vs KKR head to head, RCB vs KKR squads, RCB vs KKR dream11, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Live streaming, RCB vs KKR live updates, RCB vs KKR live streaming, Cricket News, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Kohli news, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli runs, Virat Kohli records, Virat Kohli RCB, Virat Kohli ipl
RCB vs KKR LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Struggling Kolkata Desperate For Victory Against Bangalore.

Live Updates

  • 6:00 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: RCB were undone by KKR spinners earlier this season and they will have to be a bit cautious while playing the likes of Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma and Narine.

  • 5:59 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: The addition of Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has also done wonders for the previously struggling RCB bowling unit.

  • 5:52 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: Among bowlers, Mohammed Siraj has been in sensational form. The Purple Cap holder has conceded at 7.17 runs per over and has bowled the most dot balls — 89 this season. Siraj is being ably supported by Wayne Parnell and Harshal Patel.

  • 5:52 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: Such is the dependence on the three that only they are doing the bulk of the scoring while the other batters have failed to fire. More is expected from the middle-order comprising Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomlor, Shahbaz Ahmed and Suyash Prabhudessai.

  • 5:51 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: RCB’s wins have come on the back of sensational performers by a few players. Du Plessis has been in sublime form and has raised several century-stands with Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, who are also in good nick.

  • 5:50 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis and his troops have won four of their seven games, including the last two, and find themselves just outside of the top four in the fifth spot.

  • 5:49 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: Meanwhile, RCB will be high on confidence after eking out a seven-run win over the then table toppers Rajasthan Royals and would be eager to extend their winning streak.

  • 5:44 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: But KKR will walk into the game with a slight psychologically edge, having defeated RCB by 81 runs earlier this season.

  • 5:44 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: The all-rounder’s fitness is also a concern. He hasn’t bowled his quota of four overs even once this season as he often gets injured while bowling.

  • 5:43 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: The duo’s performance is the silver lining in an otherwise dismal show against CSK. The big-hitting Andre Russell has also failed miserably in his role as the finisher. He hasn’t been able to hit the big shots and the fact that KKR send him at number seven or eight has not been helpful.

LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023

Bangalore: Kolkata Knight Riders will be desperate to bring their flagging campaign back on track while Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to shrug off the overdependence on its top three batters when the two teams clash in the IPL here on Wednesday.

Also Read:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Litton Das, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 26, 2023 5:59 PM IST

More Stories