RCB vs LSG LIVE Score IPL 2023: TOSS Scheduled at 7:00 PM IST

IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG Match Updates, Game 15, April 10: TOSS Scheduled at 7:00 PM IST. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match 15.

Updated: April 10, 2023 6:10 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

RCB vs LSG LIVE Score IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Plot Comeback Against Lucknow.

  • 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: PITCH REPORT | It is a good batting pitch and whoever wins the toss should go for batting and scoring 200+ runs won’t be much of an issue and it will be very much defendable at this track.

  • 6:12 PM IST

  • 6:12 PM IST

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023: KL Rahul has two fifties and a hundred in the last 12 innings against RCB. Bangalore on the other hand have been pretty economical in the powerplay while bowling.

  • 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023: South African Wayne Parnell will be available for selection for tonight’s match. But we have to wait and see whether he makes it to the playing XI.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023: Mark Wood and Avesh Khan had a training drill and are expected to be part of the playing XI tonight for Lucknow Super Giants.

  • 5:50 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023: DAVID WILLEY ON RCB’s DEATH OVERS ISSUE | “Look we’ve got some good death bowlers. We know very well it’s a difficult ground to bowl here, our focus is on trying to get wickets throughout the innings to hopefully make those death overs a little bit easier. We’ve seen that when guys get going, both in our team, and the opposition it makes it very dfficult to defend.”

  • 5:33 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023: Lucknow, who have won two and lost one game, would hope their batters are more consistent. While Kyle Mayers has been outstanding, skipper KL Rahul and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis’ form is a concern.

  • 5:32 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023: In the pace department, England quick and the tournament joint leading wicket taker Mark Wood was down with flu and missed the previous game alongside medium pacer Avesh Khan, who injured himself. It is to be seen if the two are available against RCB.

  • 5:20 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023: Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has continued to impress, taking six wickets, while veteran leggie Amit Mishra and Krunal Pandya have also played impactful roles.

LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be expecting more runs from its batters and discipline in death overs bowling when they take on the high-flying Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL here on Monday. RCB come into the match after a demoralising 81-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders and would be eager to return to winning ways at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Wayne Parnell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Avesh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Quinton de Kock, Mark Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

Published Date: April 10, 2023 6:10 PM IST

Updated Date: April 10, 2023 6:10 PM IST

