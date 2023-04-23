LIVE Updates | RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Jaiswal, Padikkal Lead Rajasthan In Chase
IPL 2023 Live Score, RCB vs RR Match Updates, Game 32, April 23: Siraj Removes Buttler, Bangalore Strike Early. RCB are wearing green against RR as a part of their Go Green initiative. Get RCB vs RR match updates and live streaming.
LIVE Updates | RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score
Glenn Maxwell hammered 77 off 44 balls while Faf du Plessis contributed 62 off 39 balls but Royal Challengers Bangalore ended up with a par score of 189 for nine against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2023 match on Sunday. Stand-in skipper Virat Kohli (0) was adjudged leg-before to Trent Boult in first over but Du Plessis and Maxwell added 127 for the third wicket stand before RCB lost a bit of momentum towards the end. Boult finished with 2 for 41 but best bowler on view for RR was Yuzvendra Chahal (1/28 in 4 overs). In his entire spell, Chahal conceded only one six and not a single boundary.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.