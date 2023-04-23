Home

IPL 2023 Live Score, RCB vs RR Match Updates, Game 32, April 23: Siraj Removes Buttler, Bangalore Strike Early. RCB are wearing green against RR as a part of their Go Green initiative. Get RCB vs RR match updates and live streaming.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Royal Challengers Bangalore VS Rajasthan Royals 189/9 (20.0) 67/1 (7.5) Run Rate: (Current: 8.55) RR need 123 runs in 73 balls at 10.10 rpo Last Wicket: Jos Buttler b Mohammed Siraj 0 (2) - 1/1 in 0.4 Over Yashasvi Jaiswal 36 * (25) 4x4, 2x6 Devdutt Padikkal 31 (20) 4x4, 1x6 Glenn Maxwell (1.5-0-21-0) * Harshal Patel (1-0-10-0)

Glenn Maxwell hammered 77 off 44 balls while Faf du Plessis contributed 62 off 39 balls but Royal Challengers Bangalore ended up with a par score of 189 for nine against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2023 match on Sunday. Stand-in skipper Virat Kohli (0) was adjudged leg-before to Trent Boult in first over but Du Plessis and Maxwell added 127 for the third wicket stand before RCB lost a bit of momentum towards the end. Boult finished with 2 for 41 but best bowler on view for RR was Yuzvendra Chahal (1/28 in 4 overs). In his entire spell, Chahal conceded only one six and not a single boundary.

