  • LIVE Updates | RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Jaiswal, Padikkal Lead Rajasthan In Chase
LIVE Updates | RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Jaiswal, Padikkal Lead Rajasthan In Chase

IPL 2023 Live Score, RCB vs RR Match Updates, Game 32, April 23: Siraj Removes Buttler, Bangalore Strike Early. RCB are wearing green against RR as a part of their Go Green initiative. Get RCB vs RR match updates and live streaming.

Updated: April 23, 2023 6:14 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Yashasvi Jaiswal

36* (25) 4x4, 2x6

Devdutt Padikkal

31 (20) 4x4, 1x6

Glenn Maxwell

(1.5-0-21-0)*

Harshal Patel

(1-0-10-0)
Live Updates

  • 6:13 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal is leading the way at the moment. He uses his feet again and welcome Glenn Maxwell over the ropes.

  • 6:09 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Such a sweet timing from Devdutt Padikkal. Harshal Patel comes into the attack and is clobbered for a six. Fifty partnership also comes up with that.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal uses his feet so beautifully and hits Glenn Maxwell above his head for a huge six. RR 47/1 (6)

  • 6:00 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs RR, IPL 2023: 4 overs gone, RR are now at 23/1. Jaiswal is notching up boundaries rebuild Rajasthan’s innings. RR 23/1 (4)

  • 5:51 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs RR, IPL 2023: 2 overs gone, Rajasthan after their early blow have put 6 runs on the board. Chasing 190 won’t be easy without their star batter. RR 6/1 (2)

  • 5:46 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: OUT! We have the first wicket of the game!! Siraj strikes in the first over and guess what ? He castles the dangerous Buttler OUT!! What a moment! Devdutt Padikkal has been brought in early. RR 1/1 (1)

  • 5:42 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler open innings for Rajasthan Royals. Mohammed Siraj has the new ball for RCB.

  • 5:31 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Terrific comeback by RR. The last 5 overs just produced 33 runs. The wicket of Maxwell changed everything. RCB just collapsed after that.

  • 5:27 PM IST

  • 5:23 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Three wickets and a four so far in the final over by Sandeep Sharma. What a turnaround this has been for RR. RCB end their innings at 189/9 in 20 overs.

LIVE Updates | RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score

Glenn Maxwell hammered 77 off 44 balls while Faf du Plessis contributed 62 off 39 balls but Royal Challengers Bangalore ended up with a par score of 189 for nine against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2023 match on Sunday. Stand-in skipper Virat Kohli (0) was adjudged leg-before to Trent Boult in first over but Du Plessis and Maxwell added 127 for the third wicket stand before RCB lost a bit of momentum towards the end. Boult finished with 2 for 41 but best bowler on view for RR was Yuzvendra Chahal (1/28 in 4 overs). In his entire spell, Chahal conceded only one six and not a single boundary.

Published Date: April 23, 2023 6:10 PM IST

Updated Date: April 23, 2023 6:14 PM IST

