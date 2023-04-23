Top Recommended Stories

live

LIVE Updates | RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Du Plessis, Maxwell Take Charge After Kohli Perishes

IPL 2023 Live Score, RCB vs RR Match Updates, Game 32, April 23: Virat Kohli was out for a first-ball duck for the seventh time. RCB are wearing green against RR as a part of their Go Green initiative. Get RCB vs RR match updates and live streaming.

Updated: April 23, 2023 3:55 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Glenn Maxwell

40* (17) 5x4, 2x6

Faf du Plessis

30 (18) 3x4, 2x6

Yuzvendra Chahal

(0.4-0-10-0)*

Ravichandran Ashwin

(1-0-12-0)
RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Score

Live Updates

  • 4:02 PM IST

    Yuzi Chahal is into the attack.

  • 4:02 PM IST

  • 3:57 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Ravichandran Ashwin comes to bowl and Glenn Maxwell is going berserk. After a four, Maxwell hits a six and also brings up the 50-run stand between him and Faf du Plessis. RCB 62/2 (6)

  • 3:54 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Glenn Maxwell is going all over Trent Boult. After his two boundaries in the previous over, the Australian hits two more towards the fence off the Kiwi. Fifty comes up for RCB. RCB 50/2 (5)

  • 3:51 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: BANG BANG from Faf du Plessis. The South African went through the line and dispatched Sandeep Sharma into the stands on consecutive balls. Four more to the total. Big over. RCB 38/2 (4)

  • 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Another one bites the dust. Trent Boult strikes for the second time. Shahbaz Ahmed hits straight to Yashasvi Jaiswal. RCB are in real trouble. FYI, with Kohli’s wicket, Boult completes 100 IPL wickets. RCB 12/2

  • 3:37 PM IST

    IVE | RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Sandeep Sharma comes to bowl and Faf du Plessis goes backfoot to clear mid- on for RCB’s first boundary. Brute power from Faf as it beats the fielder. Four more.

  • 3:31 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis walk out in the middle. Trent Boult is seen talking to Sanju Samson before the start. Can the New Zealander get some swing early on? OUTTT! Virat Kohli is dismissed first ball. LBW. This was his seventh first-ball duck. RCB 2/1 (1)

  • 3:12 PM IST

  • 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: It’s a homecoming for Yuzvendra Chahal. He played most of his IPL matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium for RCB and also took most IPL wickets while at RCB.

LIVE Updates | RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score

Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals need more from their fragile middle-order as they look to return to winning ways against an inconsistent but dangerous Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023 on Sunday. RR are currently leading the standings with eight points after four wins and two losses, while RCB are at the fifth spot with three victories and as many defeats.

Published Date: April 23, 2023 3:53 PM IST

Updated Date: April 23, 2023 3:55 PM IST

