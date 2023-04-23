Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE Updates | RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Table-Toppers Rajasthan Seek Royal Return
LIVE Updates | RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Table-Toppers Rajasthan Seek Royal Return

IPL 2023 Live Score, RCB vs RR Match Updates, Game 32, April 23: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be wearing green at M Chinnaswamy Stadium against Rajasthan Royals. Get RCB vs RR match updates and live streaming.

Updated: April 23, 2023 2:06 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Score

    LIVE | RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome to another IPL 2023 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. It will be interesting to see who wins in this ROYAL Battle.

LIVE Updates | RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score

Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals need more from their fragile middle-order as they look to return to winning ways against an inconsistent but dangerous Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023 on Sunday. RR are currently leading the standings with eight points after four wins and two losses, while RCB are at the fifth spot with three victories and as many defeats.

Published Date: April 23, 2023 2:04 PM IST

Updated Date: April 23, 2023 2:06 PM IST

