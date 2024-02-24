Home

Sports

LIVE Updates | RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2024 Match 2, Cricket Score: Both Teams Eye Winning Start

LIVE Updates | RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2024 Match 2, Cricket Score: Both Teams Eye Winning Start

LIVE Updates | RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2024 Cricket Score: Stay Tuned at India.com for all Live updates from the Match 2 of Women Premier League in Bengaluru.

RCB vs UPW Live (credit: Twitter)

LIVE Updates | RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2024 Match 2, Cricket Score: Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore is set to compete against Alyssa Healy’s UP Warriorz in match 2 of the ongoing edition of the Women’s Premier League at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on February 24. Both teams will be eyeing a winning start to their campaign in the tournament.

Trending Now

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Sobhana Asha, Simran Bahadur, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Renuka Thakur Singh, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Ekta Bisht, Sophie Molineux, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar

You may like to read

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Saima Thakor, Laxmi Yadav, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Poonam Khemnar

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.