LIVE WPL 2023, RCB-W vs UPW-W Score, Match 8: UP Warriorz Restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 138

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023: UP Warriorz Restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 138. Royal Challengers Bangalore, are yet to register their first points and have lost three games on the bounce up until now. Follow this space for all the latest updates of the match.

Published: March 10, 2023 9:05 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Mumbai: lyssa Healy led UP Warriorz will look to register their second win in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League as they face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the iconic Brabourne Stadium, here on Friday.

The UP Warriorz began their campaign at the WPL 2023 with a bang, as Grace Harris’ incredible power-hitting helped them clinch a sensational 3-wicket win against the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, are yet to register their first points and have lost three games on the bounce up until now. The Warriorz, who drafted in the young Shivali Shinde for the injured Laxmi Yadav, will be keen to ensure that the Smriti Mandhana led RCB stay down and out, for at least another game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Live Updates

  • 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: That’s it!! RCB are all-out for 138 runs! Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma picked up 4 and 3 wickets respectively and Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry scored important runs to get Bangalore close to 140 runs. RCB 138

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: 16 overs gone, Bangalore are now at 124/5. RCB 124/5 (16)

  • 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: OUT!! Heather Knight has been dismissed!! RCB lose 4 wickets!! Bangalore are now at 104/4. RCB 104/4 (13)

  • 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: 10 overs gone, RCB are now at 81/2. Perry and Ahuja will have a task in hand. RCB 81/2 (10)

  • 8:05 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: OUT!! Sophie Ecclestone strikes for Gujarat!! Sophie Devine departs! When it looked like Devine and Perry were building something, Gujarat play spoil-sport. RCB 75/2 (8.4)

  • 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: 7 overs gone, RCB are now at 59/1. Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine looking promising. RCB 59/1 (7)

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: OUT!!! Gayakwad removes Mandhana and UP have the breakthrough! 4 overs gone, RCB are now at 30/1. RCB 30/1 (4)

  • 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: First over done and dusted! RCB are now at 13/0. Grace Harris has been hammered in her opening over. RCB 13/0 (1)

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine open innings for RCB. Grace Harris have the new ball for UP. Let’s Play!

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: Tahlia McGrath | Pretty positive. The main message from the captain and coach has been true to true, we are enjoying this experience and playing with smiles on our face, looking to make the most of it. She (Harris) took the news really well, every time I looked at the big screen she had a smile on her face and was cheering on the team. It is a good problem to have such a quality player miss out but we have a good team mentality here and everyone is just team first. I was happier when I got the first ball duck but got the win, cricket is a funny game and hopefully we are back to winning. I did enjoy some time out in the middle, the World Cup was enjoyable, I had to play a slightly different role in the Australian team but absolutely loved that, I just love batting and I enjoyed my time in the middle, hopefully some more runs in the tournament. It is all about embracing and enjoying this experience, really making the most of this experience.

