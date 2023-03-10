Top Recommended Stories

live

LIVE WPL 2023, RCB-W vs UPW-W Score, Match 8: Smriti Mandhana and Co Search For First Win

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore, are yet to register their first points and have lost three games on the bounce up until now. Follow this space for all the latest updates of the match.

Published: March 10, 2023 6:04 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE WPL 2023, RCB-W vs UP-W Score, Match 8: Smriti Mandhana and Co Search For First Win.

LIVE | WPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, Match 8

Mumbai: lyssa Healy led UP Warriorz will look to register their second win in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League as they face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the iconic Brabourne Stadium, here on Friday.

The UP Warriorz began their campaign at the WPL 2023 with a bang, as Grace Harris’ incredible power-hitting helped them clinch a sensational 3-wicket win against the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, are yet to register their first points and have lost three games on the bounce up until now. The Warriorz, who drafted in the young Shivali Shinde for the injured Laxmi Yadav, will be keen to ensure that the Smriti Mandhana led RCB stay down and out, for at least another game.

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Poonam Khemnar, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Disha Kasat, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Asha Shobana, Dane van Niekerk.

Live Updates

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to open their account in the WPL as their batting and bowling woes have brought them down to the bottom of the table. They need to pull off something special against the Warriorz.

  • 5:49 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: For Alyssa Healy and co, the task on hand may not seem very tough, given the situation with the run of form, but such is the fickle nature of T20 cricket, that there aren’t any free lunches, and the Warriorz are well aware of that. And while the captain is yet to go through the gears in terms of her own form, the likes of Sophie Ecclestone, Grace Harris and Kiran Navgire and Deepti Sharma are all in great form, which augurs well for the Warriorz.

  • 5:49 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: RCB have a good team and it won’t be easy at all, but as long as we can execute our plans the way we need, the Warriorz should be able to respond to whatever situation comes our way,” said captain Healy on the eve of the match.

  • 5:47 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: “The UP Warriorz is in a good place right now, yes, the second game did not go as per plans for us, but this is sport and there will be a winner and a loser in the match. We have had quite a few positives in our first two games, and we will definitely look to build on that every day, and against the Royal Challengers Bangalore we hope to put our best forward and pick up crucial points”- Alyssa Healy

  • 5:46 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: Right after, Healy and co were up against the Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium. And while the result did not turn out in the Warriorz’s favour, Tahlia McGrath flexed her muscles and put on a show to remember, scoring an unbeaten 90 from 50 deliveries, smashing 11 boundaries and 4 sixes, in what was eventually a losing cause.

  • 5:45 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: In their opening match, the Warriorz were in a spot of bother with the Giants bowling picking important wickets, however, a solid counter-attack from Kiran Navgire, Harris and Sophie Ecclestone provided the team with right amount of impetus in the home stretch, as they ran out comfortable winners on the night.

  • 5:42 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UP: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad | Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Poonam Khemnar, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Disha Kasat, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Asha Shobana, Dane van Niekerk.

  • 5:41 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UP: UP Warriorz Squad | Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

  • 5:40 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to Our LIVE Coverage of the WPL 2023 Match Between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz!

