Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore, are yet to register their first points and have lost three games on the bounce up until now. Follow this space for all the latest updates of the match.

Mumbai: lyssa Healy led UP Warriorz will look to register their second win in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League as they face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the iconic Brabourne Stadium, here on Friday.

The UP Warriorz began their campaign at the WPL 2023 with a bang, as Grace Harris’ incredible power-hitting helped them clinch a sensational 3-wicket win against the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, are yet to register their first points and have lost three games on the bounce up until now. The Warriorz, who drafted in the young Shivali Shinde for the injured Laxmi Yadav, will be keen to ensure that the Smriti Mandhana led RCB stay down and out, for at least another game.

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Poonam Khemnar, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Disha Kasat, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Asha Shobana, Dane van Niekerk.

