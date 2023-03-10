Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE WPL 2023, RCB-W vs UPW-W Score, Match 8: Mandhana Perishes, Warriorz Get Breakthrough
live

LIVE WPL 2023, RCB-W vs UPW-W Score, Match 8: Mandhana Perishes, Warriorz Get Breakthrough

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023: Mandhana Perishes, Warriorz Get Breakthrough. Royal Challengers Bangalore, are yet to register their first points and have lost three games on the bounce up until now. Follow this space for all the latest updates of the match.

Published: March 10, 2023 7:48 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Live WPL Today Match, Live WPL Today Match News, Live WPL Today Match Updates, Live WPL Today Match Scores, Live WPL Today Match Latest News, Live WPL Today Match Latest Updates, Live WPL Today Match Pics, Live WPL Today Match Playing XIs, Live WPL Today Match Toss Updates, RCB-W vs UPW, RCB-W vs UPW, RCB-W vs UPW Live, RCB-W vs UPW Live Score, RCB-W vs UPW Live Updates, RCB-W vs UPW Live Pics, RCB-W vs UPW Live On Google, RCB-W vs UPW Live Score on Google, RCBW vs UPW Live On Google Discover, RCB-W vs UPW On Google, RCB-W vs UPW Google Score, RCB-W vs UPW Live Score Google WPL 2023, WPL 2023 live streaming, WPL 2023 live updates, WPL 2023 live online streaming, WPL 2023 schedule, WPL 2023 timings, WPL 2023 squads, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, RCB vs UPW, Bangalore vs UP, RCB-W vs UPW, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, Jio Cinemas, RCB vs UP live updates, RCB vs UP live cricket streaming, RCB vs UPW live scores and updates, Women's Premier League, Cricket News, BCCI
LIVE WPL 2023, RCB-W vs UP-W Score, Match 8: Smriti Mandhana and Co Search For First Win.

LIVE | WPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, Match 8

Mumbai: lyssa Healy led UP Warriorz will look to register their second win in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League as they face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the iconic Brabourne Stadium, here on Friday.

Also Read:

The UP Warriorz began their campaign at the WPL 2023 with a bang, as Grace Harris’ incredible power-hitting helped them clinch a sensational 3-wicket win against the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, are yet to register their first points and have lost three games on the bounce up until now. The Warriorz, who drafted in the young Shivali Shinde for the injured Laxmi Yadav, will be keen to ensure that the Smriti Mandhana led RCB stay down and out, for at least another game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Live Updates

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: OUT!!! Gayakwad removes Mandhana and UP have the breakthrough! 4 overs gone, RCB are now at 30/1. RCB 30/1 (4)

  • 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: First over done and dusted! RCB are now at 13/0. Grace Harris has been hammered in her opening over. RCB 13/0 (1)

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine open innings for RCB. Grace Harris have the new ball for UP. Let’s Play!

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: Tahlia McGrath | Pretty positive. The main message from the captain and coach has been true to true, we are enjoying this experience and playing with smiles on our face, looking to make the most of it. She (Harris) took the news really well, every time I looked at the big screen she had a smile on her face and was cheering on the team. It is a good problem to have such a quality player miss out but we have a good team mentality here and everyone is just team first. I was happier when I got the first ball duck but got the win, cricket is a funny game and hopefully we are back to winning. I did enjoy some time out in the middle, the World Cup was enjoyable, I had to play a slightly different role in the Australian team but absolutely loved that, I just love batting and I enjoyed my time in the middle, hopefully some more runs in the tournament. It is all about embracing and enjoying this experience, really making the most of this experience.

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: Healy at the Toss | Pretty sure we wanted to bat first. But we get to bowl first. Hopefully we’ll restrict them to something we can chase. Pitch is not going to change too much. Shabnim Ismail misses out, Grace Harris is back in, much to everyone’s delight. You look at the other night, we lost by 40, but if someone was there with Tahlia, we could’ve got closer.

  • 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: Mandhana at the Toss | Would like to bat first. Looks a good wicket. We’ve seen in the tournament a good total on the board helps. As a bowling unit, we had a word about bowling plans with regard to the short boundaries. Not the way we wanted to start, but it’s a long tournament, want to keep our heads high.

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI) | Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: UP Warriorz (Playing XI) | Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

  • 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: TOSS UPDATE | Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bat first.

  • 7:00 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: HEATHER KNIGHT | It is still in there (Pink holi color), I’m three hair washes down. It has faded slightly but it is not as bad as Pez (Perry). It is the first time I have dyed my hair in my whole life, first time for everything. Games come thick and fast, our fourth game in six days and when you start like we have, on a losing streak, it is hard to turn it around. It is about keeping it simple. We have steadily improved each game and we are used to the ground, quite hard work for the bowlers and you need to take it with a pinch of salt, you have to be a bit brave. Little bit out of my comfort zone, I’m not a reliable bowler on these wickets, towards the back end of the innings as well, I’m just trying to embrace it and perform the role for the team. She is going to be an absolute gun (Shreyanka), she’s a talented cricketer and the way she executed the other day at the death was outstanding. She’s a bowl of energy and certainly has a bright future. It is really cool and nice to chat to someone from a different sport, cricket can be quite a bubble sometimes and to chat to someone who has gone through similar sort of challenges as an athlete but also in a complete different environment, just chatting to her about Wimbledon, she has been inspirational and has the wealth of experience we can chat about.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 10, 2023 7:48 PM IST

More Stories