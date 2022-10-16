LIVE Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico, La Liga Score and Match Updates: The ‘Clasico’ between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night is the big game of Matchday 9 in La Liga, but there are other things to keep an eye out for as well this weekend in Spain.

It has not been a good week for Barcelona after the wildly entertaining but ultimately disastrous 3-3 draw at home to Inter Milan left them needing a miracle to avoid an early exit from the Champions League for the second year running. Real Madrid look well-placed to rub salt into the wounds, given that Carlo Ancelotti's men are already assured of their place in the last 16 of the competition, and apart from questions over Thibaut Courtois, they will have everyone available, reports Xinhua.

Barcelona had looked to be more or less in control on Wednesday, but once Inter scored their first goal, Barca fell apart in a way that must have players such as Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr and Fede Valverde rubbing their hands in anticipation. The losses of Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Hector Bellerin have taken defensive options away from Xavi Hernandez, and everything points to the ageing Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia starting in central defence.

Probable line up:

Barcelona FC: Marc Ter Stegen, Dani Alves, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frankie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Check out match updates here: