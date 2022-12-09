live

LIVE UPDATES | Rohit Sharma Injury: RCB Hails ‘Bruised But Brave’ Rohit | VIRAL POST

Updated: December 9, 2022 3:02 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

In what could be called an unfortunate incident, India captain Rohit Sharma picked up an injury during the second ODI versus Bangladesh in Dhaka. With Rohit certain to miss the final ODI, it would be interesting to see if he is ready in time for the Tests vs Bangladesh which starts on December 14. The Indian board is going to come out with an update on his availability for the Tests soon. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest on Rohit.

Live Updates

  • 3:03 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Rohit Sharma Injury: Rajat Patidar is another aspirant but he is only suited for middle-order. Hence, Kishan or Tripathi will get the nod.

  • 2:32 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Rohit Sharma Injury: KL Rahul and Rahul Dravid paid special attention to Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi at the nets in Chattogram on Friday. With no Rohit Sharma in the side, one out of two would be opening with Shikhar Dhawan.

  • 2:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Rohit Sharma Injury: There is a Test match happening in Multan, where Abrar Ahmed has rocked England with his spin. The English side is five down and Abrar has picked all the wickets.

  • 2:00 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Rohit Sharma Injury: Rohit showed tremendous grit and character to smash 51 runs off just 28 balls. His blitz renewed hope for the side.

  • 1:54 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | Rohit Sharma Injury: Rohit’s heroic knock has created a storm on social media as several fans lauded him for playing a captain’s knock.
  • 1:50 PM IST

  • 1:39 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Rohit Sharma Injury: At Chattogram, the pitch would assist spinners and help medium pacers who can bowl the cutters. The team winning the toss would like to bat first because of the dew that could help the batting side later.

  • 12:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Rohit Sharma Injury: Rahul is scheduled to address this at PC today. Let us see if he provides an update on Rohit’s injury and availability.

  • 12:20 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Rohit Sharma Injury: It is a great opportunity for Kuldeep to impress. As a wrist spinner, he will get purchase from the strip in Bangladesh.

  • 12:14 PM IST

Published Date: December 9, 2022 3:00 PM IST

